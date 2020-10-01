Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syngene International joins global consortium of 19 healthcare organisations on COVID-19 testing

The consortium, led by Bristol Myers Squibb, will focus on a wide range of aspects from research to clinical diagnostic applications, the company said in a statement. A diverse group of companies with synergistic areas of expertise, including precision medicine, diagnostics, occupational health, pharmaceuticals and clinical testing laboratories, the consortium will help provide clarity and potential solutions to COVID-19 testing challenges, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:02 IST
Syngene International joins global consortium of 19 healthcare organisations on COVID-19 testing

Syngene International Ltd on Thursday said it has joined a global consortium of 19 organisations from the healthcare industry to help inform, improve and accelerate various aspects of COVID-19 testing. The consortium, led by Bristol Myers Squibb, will focus on a wide range of aspects from research to clinical diagnostic applications, the company said in a statement.

A diverse group of companies with synergistic areas of expertise, including precision medicine, diagnostics, occupational health, pharmaceuticals and clinical testing laboratories, the consortium will help provide clarity and potential solutions to COVID-19 testing challenges, it added. To advance the common goal, the members can share relevant expertise, materials and experiences to accelerate understanding of COVID-19.

Moreover, they can analyse available scientific and health data, materials and information to develop, improve and deploy current assays and new approaches for the COVID-19 testing paradigm, the company said. Syngene COO Mahesh Bhalgat said, "Bristol Myers Squibb and Syngene have been research partners for fifteen years. We fully support the aims of the consortium and look forward to sharing our experience and expertise of the past six months, and are operating one of the largest RT-PCR testing private laboratories in Karnataka." He added that the world of medical science is benefitting enormously by sharing information about this coronavirus and we welcome the opportunity to contribute.

Through the consortium, members may also contribute knowledge gained from the collaborative research by publishing work that will inform the scientific community and general public of the consortium's findings, the statement added. Syngene said since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been actively contributing its scientific expertise and resources in the fight against the virus.

It has collaborated with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) to deliver a high throughput next generation sequencing (NGS)-based genomic screening assay that can test 5,000-10,000 samples simultaneously, the company said. Besides, Syngene's RT-PCR testing centre has conducted more than 50,000 tests and has tied up with over 50 organisations for testing their employees, the company added.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MPC will merge with PRISM: Lalhmangaiha Sailo

Mizoram Peoples Conference MPC president Lalhmangaiha Sailo on Thursday said that his party will merge with newly floated Peoples Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram PRISM to bring a political change in the state. Speaking to ...

Pay dues to cane farmers before crushing season: Muzaffarnagar officials to sugar mills

Muzaffarnagar authorities in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday directed sugar mills in the district to clear all payments to the farmers before starting its new crushing season. DM Selvakumari J asked the sugar mills in the district to clear the pa...

Life Mission: CBI FIR has no legal standing, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday accused the Opposition Congress of creating legalentanglements to the Life Mission project, meant for the poor, and said the FIR filed by CBI for alleged violation of rules, does not have a...

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 63 lakh mark

With an increase of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020