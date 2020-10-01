Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. fines Emirates $400,000 for flying over Iranian airspace

The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it fined Emirates airline $400,000 for operating flights in parts of prohibited Iranian airspace in 2019. The flight was carrying the JetBlue Airways code and therefore subject to U.S. regulations.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:02 IST
U.S. fines Emirates $400,000 for flying over Iranian airspace
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it fined Emirates airline $400,000 for operating flights in parts of prohibited Iranian airspace in 2019.

The flight was carrying the JetBlue Airways code and therefore subject to U.S. regulations. The FAA said for 19 days in July 2019, Emirates operated flights over parts of Iranian airspace, even though the U.S. had barred flights because of heightened military activities and increased political tensions. Emirates told the department the issue was a result of an "inadvertent oversight" but "agreed to this settlement in the interest of resolving this matter."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata equates cremation of Hathras victim Sita's Agni Pariskas; BJP asks her not to shed "crocodile tears"

The alleged gang rape at Hathras heat up the political scene in West Bengal on Thursday with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee equating the late-night cremation of the victim with Sitas Agni Parikasha in the Ramayana and Congress staging state...

Pak exploiting death of 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants to further anti-India propaganda: MEA

The Pakistani establishment is exploiting the death of 11 migrant Hindus from that country in India to further its anti-India propaganda and a staged protest was held in Islamabad recently by people who claimed to belong to the Hindu commun...

2,656 new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

Pune district reported 2,656 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 2,86,677, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll in the district reached 6,598 with 69 patients succumbing to the infectio...

Cycling-Trek-Segafredo suspend Simmons after controversial tweet

Trek-Segafredo have suspended junior world champion Quinn Simmons after he made divisive, incendiary, and detrimental statements online, the WorldTour team said.The 19-year-old Americans response to a tweet about U.S. President Donald Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020