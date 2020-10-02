Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Taranaki museum to benefit from $1 million investment

The $1.05m in grants and loans from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) will help the recipients expand and create new jobs in the region, in line with the objectives of the Government’s COVID-19 economic response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-10-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 08:02 IST
South Taranaki museum to benefit from $1 million investment
New Plymouth company BeGin Distilling, which makes Juno gin, is receiving an $800,000 PGF loan to expand its operations, employ more staff and provide greater opportunities for local farmers. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The South Taranaki museum, a New Plymouth distillery and a Pasifika building firm will benefit from a Government investment totalling more than $1 million, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.

The $1.05m in grants and loans from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) will help the recipients expand and create new jobs in the region, in line with the objectives of the Government's COVID-19 economic response.

New Plymouth company BeGin Distilling, which makes Juno gin, is receiving an $800,000 PGF loan to expand its operations, employ more staff and provide greater opportunities for local farmers.

"The distillery is a great success story and this loan will help it expand and increase production to meet the growing demand for its products, both here and in overseas markets," Shane Jones said.

The expansion will create five new distillery jobs, as well as offering local farmers new opportunities to grow key ingredients for the gin, such as juniper and orris root.

The Provincial Growth Fund is also providing a $200,000 grant to help fund the expansion of Patea's museum.

The $1.78 million projects involve the construction of a new building to provide additional exhibition and collection space for Aotea Utanganui: Museum of South Taranaki.

Shane Jones says the funding will provide a much-needed boost for Patea.

"Patea has struggled since its freezing works closed nearly 40 years ago and it now has one of the country's highest levels of deprivation.

"It needs more economic opportunities and there is clear evidence cultural tourism through projects like the museum can provide one," Shane Jones says.

"The museum is already popular, with 7000 visitors a year, and its expansion will bring more visitors to Patea, helping local businesses and encouraging others to become established.

"Just as importantly, developing Aotea Utanganui will make the district's rich and diverse heritage accessible to locals so they can see themselves and their stories reflected in their own place."

The project will provide nine jobs during construction, with up to another three at the museum when it's finished.

The third beneficiary of the funding announcement is the Pasifika-owned company Uhila Building Solutions, which is receiving a $50,000 PGF grant to help it grow its business.

"This funding fits with the Government's focus on encouraging Māori and Pasifika businesses and will allow Uhila to immediately scale up its business to employ four new staff and take on more work," Shane Jones says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Facebook said today it is pursuing legal action against two companies that scraped user data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Amazon to sell marketing intelligence and other services, thereby violating its Terms of S...

IPL 13: KXIP will bounce back, says Cottrell after defeat against MI

After facing a 48-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell believes that the side will bounce back in the tournament. Punjab have played four games in the season so far and only managed to win a ...

Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence and love paves way for welfare of entire world: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today saying that his message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the entire world by communicating harmony and equality in the ...

Tokyo Stock Exchange resumes after outage debacle, market steady

The Tokyo Stock Exchange TSE resumed normal trading on Friday, with the main index holding steady a day after the worst-ever outage brought the worlds third-largest equity market to a standstill. The glitch was the result of a hardware prob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020