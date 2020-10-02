European stocks slide after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

European stocks slid on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, hitting equity markets globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.0% by 0704 GMT. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 dropped 1.3%, while UK's FTSE 100 declined 1.0%. Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, with just weeks to go before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Chemical, mining and oil & gas stocks stocks were the biggest decliners in early trading, down between 1.3% and 1.5%.