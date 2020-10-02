Left Menu
Development News Edition

Innovation must be at forefront of driving economic recovery

The session was part of the South African Innovation Summit, which is an annual ﬂagship event aimed at nurturing, developing and showcasing African innovation, as well as facilitating innovation thought-leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:16 IST
Innovation must be at forefront of driving economic recovery
The summit, which concludes today, is held in partnership with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and the South African Innovation Summit (SAIS). Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Innovation and the digital economy must be at the forefront of driving economic recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister, Nomalungelo Gina.

"Innovation and digitisation will be necessary conditions for building this economy and will help build various small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) of the new economy.

"It is not an exaggeration that the symbiosis of innovation and digital economy is now a pervasive juggernaut that is globally tearing down any inhibitive firewalls.

"It offers no space for naysayers, whose intent is to swim against its tide. We all have to adapt and strive to be the best in it if we are to survive and prosper. Old economic methods are dying a natural death and the digital economy, whose bedrock is innovation, is taking over," said Gina at the Inventors Garage session on Thursday.

The session was part of the South African Innovation Summit, which is an annual ﬂagship event aimed at nurturing, developing and showcasing African innovation, as well as facilitating innovation thought-leadership.

The summit, which concludes today, is held in partnership with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and the South African Innovation Summit (SAIS).

KIPPing innovation alive at the grassroots level

Yesterday's session also saw the launch of the Grassroots Innovators Programme, known as the Khoebo Innovation Promotion Programme (KIPP). KIPP will have two sub-schemes.

The first sub-scheme is the Small Medium Enterprise Growth Scheme, which is looking at enterprises already in existence and are looking to upscale and penetrate new markets.

The second sub-scheme is the Grassroots Innovation Funding Scheme (GIFS), where the focus will be on grassroots innovators that are at the start-up phase or trading on a small scale.

The dtic has partnered with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on KIPP. The implementation of the programme throughout the country will happen in line with the rural and township economic revitalisation focus of the government. The main aim is to give support to grassroots innovators.

"This summit must answer the question: where is South Africa amongst the countries that have embraced the 4th Industrial Revolution as its norm and the advent of innovation? Where are we, within the continent, as a country? What is it that needs to be changed and what support mechanisms are required so that we can gallop to the frontline and be part of this new economic phenomenon?'' Gina said.

Gina said it was encouraging that on the digital side, South Africa has the 4th Industrial Revolution Commission, whose work centres on giving the country a competitive edge in the digital era.

Gina said the outcomes of the 2020 Innovation Summit must find resonance and add-value to the Presidential 4th Industrial Revolution Commission.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand's "Bad Students" demand education reform

Thailands Bad Student campaigners toured Bangkok high schools in a truck on Friday in a protest cheered on by pupils to demand education reform and an end to the harassment of students and of school rules they say are outdated.The school de...

TN CM, Dy CM attend events together for the first time days after standoff

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam together took part in public events here on Friday for the first time days after they crossed swords over who should be the ruling AIADMKs chief ministerial candidate fo...

India initiates anti-dumping probe against two Chinese products

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe against two products imported from China, following complaints by domestic companies. The commerce ministrys investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies DGTR is probing alleged dumping o...

Armenia says it will work with OSCE on Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenia said on Friday it would engage with a European security watchdog on renewing a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose from five days of fighting over the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.Azerbaijan, which is fig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020