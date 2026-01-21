Trump's Controversial Peace Ambitions: Board of Peace and Greenland Tensions

In a bold move to cement his legacy as a 'president of peace,' US President Donald Trump proposed a 'Board of Peace' to manage global conflicts, receiving UN Security Council endorsement. Yet, his controversial actions elsewhere cast doubt on the initiative's success.

Trump's recent foreign policy actions, including an attempted military operation in Venezuela and plans to annex Greenland, have sparked tensions with European allies. His threats of tariffs aimed at supportive nations, particularly Denmark, have drawn criticism.

The 'Board of Peace' faces skepticism as key European powers show reluctance, questioning Trump's motives and the board's potential to rival the UN. With international diplomacy at a delicate juncture, Trump's leadership faces intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)