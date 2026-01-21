Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Peace Ambitions: Board of Peace and Greenland Tensions

US President Donald Trump is facing challenges in his quest to establish a 'Board of Peace' amid escalating tensions with European allies over his controversial intentions toward Greenland. With limited support from world leaders and criticism from long-standing NATO partners, Trump's foreign policy maneuvers raise concerns about the potential impact on global conflicts, including the Ukraine crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2026 05:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 05:43 IST
Trump's Controversial Peace Ambitions: Board of Peace and Greenland Tensions
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move to cement his legacy as a 'president of peace,' US President Donald Trump proposed a 'Board of Peace' to manage global conflicts, receiving UN Security Council endorsement. Yet, his controversial actions elsewhere cast doubt on the initiative's success.

Trump's recent foreign policy actions, including an attempted military operation in Venezuela and plans to annex Greenland, have sparked tensions with European allies. His threats of tariffs aimed at supportive nations, particularly Denmark, have drawn criticism.

The 'Board of Peace' faces skepticism as key European powers show reluctance, questioning Trump's motives and the board's potential to rival the UN. With international diplomacy at a delicate juncture, Trump's leadership faces intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

 Global
2
New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenges

New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenge...

 Global
3
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
4
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026