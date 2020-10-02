Left Menu
Two held for smuggling gold worth Rs 51.8 lakh by hiding it in rectum: Customs

The accused, a man and a woman, were intercepted here after their arrival from Dubai on Wednesday. The officials seized gold weighing 1.14 kg, amounting to Rs 51.8 lakh, from the two passengers concealed in rectum in paste form," the statement issued by the customs department said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:32 IST
Two people have been arrested by the customs officials for smuggling gold, worth nearly Rs 52 lakh, by concealing it in their rectum at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to an official statement issued on Friday. The accused, a man and a woman, were intercepted here after their arrival from Dubai on Wednesday.

The officials seized gold weighing 1.14 kg, amounting to Rs 51.8 lakh, from the two passengers concealed in rectum in paste form," the statement issued by the customs department said. The passengers, both natives of Madurai, admitted to previous smuggling of gold and goods amounting Rs 1.03 crore during their past visits, it said, adding that the duo were arrested.

