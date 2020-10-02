Left Menu
Development News Edition

The final chapter? COVID spells crisis for Paris' riverside booksellers

While the job was never lucrative Callais, who is campaigning to add the bouquinistes to UNESCO's world heritage list, said the dearth of out-of-towners along the main tourist drag from Notre-Dame cathedral to the Louvre museum had left him struggling to sell anything. "I sold a book for 16 euros today, I’ve got another customer who’s going to owe me the money later, and that’s a great day for me," he said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:53 IST
The final chapter? COVID spells crisis for Paris' riverside booksellers
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jangling keys on a long chain, Paris bookseller Jerome Callais opens his green wooden crates mounted on a wall overlooking the Seine, resigned to another slow day's trade in the absence of the tourist crowds he relies on.

Callais is one of more than 200 "bouquinistes" who sell secondhand books and engravings along a three-kilometre (1.8-mile) stretch of river embankment - a tradition going back centuries that is now under threat from the coronavirus. While the job was never lucrative Callais, who is campaigning to add the bouquinistes to UNESCO's world heritage list, said the dearth of out-of-towners along the main tourist drag from Notre-Dame cathedral to the Louvre museum had left him struggling to sell anything.

"I sold a book for 16 euros today, I've got another customer who's going to owe me the money later, and that's a great day for me," he said. Before the pandemic struck, Callais said a third of his customers were foreign tourists and another third came from elsewhere in France: "We're totally dependent on tourism."

Even after France's lockdown was lifted in May, many fellow bouquinistes concluded that re-opening was pointless, he added. In August, the government said the pandemic had cost France up to 40 billion euros ($47 billion) in lost tourism revenues.

It provided some aid for the tourist sector but, as booksellers, the bouquinistes were not eligible. They got some support from a solidarity fund, but that ended in July, a finance ministry official said. Books have been sold on the banks of the Seine since the 16th century.

Spots are now allocated for five-year periods by the city council. The booksellers pay no rent but must open at least four days a week and, in normal times, bountiful summers would make up for slower sales in the winter. "Once you've sampled life on the riverbank it's a bit like a drug... We come for the human interaction, the exchanges, the sharing of knowledge," Callais said.

"We (also) suffered a lot with competition from internet... companies which sell books but which aren't booksellers. They're machines to make cash. There's no poetry in them." ($1 = 0.8537 euros)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Early-bird Thiem, Halep advance to 4th round at French Open

Waking up early Friday for his third-round match at the French Open, Dominic Thiem was surprised to see that the morning skies were still dark. Yup, Roland Garros in autumn, when the sun is slower to rouse itself than during the usual May-J...

Myanmar election app goes offline, has been criticized over label for Rohingya

A smartphone app produced for Myanmars Nov. 8 election with help from international organizations appears to have been removed from circulation and may be amended after criticism over its use of a label for Rohingya Muslims that the Rohingy...

Tennis-Local favourite Garcia holds her nerve to beat Mertens in thriller

The French Open came alive under the Philippe Chatrier Court roof as home hope Caroline Garcia battled back to beat 16th seed Elise Mertens 1-6 6-4 7-5 in a third-round thriller on Friday. Garcia, who has never quite delivered on her early ...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White Hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020