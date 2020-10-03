Left Menu
Development News Edition

IACC presents lifetime achievement award to Ratan Tata

Tata, who grew the revenues for India's largest conglomerate 'The Tata Group' to nearly USD 100 billion by 2011-12, remains an influential industrialist, philanthropist and humanitarian to the day, IACC said. Tata, who has accepted fewer awards over the last few years, received the honour as he believed that these awards inspire future global leaders and strengthen bilateral economic ties between India and the US.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 20:46 IST
IACC presents lifetime achievement award to Ratan Tata
Tata, who grew the revenues for India's largest conglomerate 'The Tata Group' to nearly USD 100 billion by 2011-12, remains an influential industrialist, philanthropist and humanitarian to the day, IACC said. Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) has presented the lifetime achievement award to business icon Ratan Tata as part of its recent global leadership awards. The IACC leadership bestowed the IACC Lifetime and Global Excellence Awards to Tata on Friday at a closed-door meeting, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to a statement. Tata, who grew the revenues for India's largest conglomerate 'The Tata Group' to nearly USD 100 billion by 2011-12, remains an influential industrialist, philanthropist and humanitarian to the day, IACC said.

Tata, who has accepted fewer awards over the last few years, received the honour as he believed that these awards inspire future global leaders and strengthen bilateral economic ties between India and the US. "We believe Tata was the first Indian to recognise and tap the potential of the US market. Under his leadership, the TATA group had transformed into the largest Indian employer in the US in a matter of three decades," IACC West India Council, Regional President Naushad Panjwani said. The group is deeply entrenched in multiple industries globally, from heavy steel (TATA Steel), automobiles (TATA Motors), ITES (TATA Consultancy Services), among others. After he retired from the helm of the Group, Tata remains an influential mentor to multiple Indian start-ups.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said peoples faith in the Sangh is constantly increasing because of the social work being done by the organisation. On the first day of his two-day visit to Jaipur, Bhagwat held discussions with RSS worke...

Shopian fake encounter: Bodies of slain trio exhumed, laid to rest in hometown Rajouri

Bodies of the three youth, killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Army in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district in July, were exhumed and later laid to rest in their hometown in Rajouri district by the family members, officials said on Sa...

Delhi's air quality 'moderate', may turn 'poor' on Monday

The national capitals air quality was recorded in the moderate category on Saturday and is likely to turn poor in two days due to lower temperatures and slow wind speed. Delhis 24-hour average air quality index was recorded at 189 on Saturd...

Quality, scale to help take exports to USD 1 trn, not subsidies: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said quality, technology and scale of production will help India take its annual exports to USD 1 trillion and not government subsidies. He exhorted exporters and the industr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020