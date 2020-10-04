Left Menu
Migrant labourers theme of Naktala Udayan Sangha s Durga Puja

The Bhawanipore 75 Pally has deployed over 40 migrant labourers from Murshidabad and Nadia to work on its open air theme pandal having no wall on two sides, puja committee spokesman Subir Das said. "Labourers are our main strength.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-10-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 13:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A crowd-puller Durga Puja in the city, patronised by a senior West Bengal minister, has themed its celebrations on the plight of migrant labourers returning to their native places during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. The Naktala Udayan Sangha has roped in 60 migrant labourers, who had returned from other states, to erect an open air pandal resembling waves, 'Tarango'.

The theme of the puja is executed by renowned artist and a well known theme maker Bhabotosh Sutar. "The waves of the pandemic was felt in different ways.

One of the waves was felt in the return of thousands of migrant labourers as lockdown began. "We have brought 60 of them from Murshidabad, Nadia and South 24 Parganas districts. They are recreating effects of sea waves on the upper side of the pandal," puja committee office bearer Anjan Das told PTI on Sunday.

There will also be a replica of a truck next to the pandal with models of migrant labourers crammed into the vehicle like sardines. "Everyone knows how the migrants were eager to return home once lockdown continued and with no train service and suspension of passenger vehicles had paid high prices to book trucks and bus from faraway south, north and western parts of the country. This model will symbolically project their plights," Das said.

He said the pandal workers are regularly subjected to thermal checks, while disinfectants are sprayed in the pandal and adjacent club compound to prevent any contagion spread. West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee is the chairman of Naktala Udayan Sangha.

"The theme idol, which will be of 12-foot high, can be seen from the adjacent road by revellers who will have to pass through a sanitiser tunnel at the entrance of the lane leading to the puja pandal to see the deity from the adjacent spot. "There will also be four giant screens put up on nearby N S C Bose Road where the image of pandal and idol will be live-streamed," he said.

The labourers will be given first preference during the distribution of 'bhog' (the offerings to the goddess later distributed among devotees after puja). Chatterjee had earlier said: "We will shun all pomp in this year. The puja will be held but more with the aim to serve humanity." The Chorbagan Puja committee in north Kolkata has also employed 70 migrant labourers from districts with all precautions to project its theme that basic materials like ropes used every day can create a true work of art.

"Our labourers have been working in shifts with 10 in each group to put up the multi-layered marquee which will be airy following the guidelines. We will think something about showing tribute to these real Biswakarmas. We want to help them through this puja celebrations as their livelihood depends on it to a large extent," puja committee official Koushik Das said.

"Labourers are our main strength. They execute the idea of the theme maker. We have always been on their sides," Das said , adding all the workers went through COVID test before work started and their health is regularly being screened." The Durga Puja will be held from October 23 to 26..

