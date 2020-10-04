Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biz optimism returning, eco recovery to be L-shaped: Axis Bank MD

He, however, sounded sceptical on whether the government can come out with more stimulus measures, and said that the economic recovery will be a slow "L-shaped" one. It can be noted that the country's GDP contracted by nearly a fourth in the June quarter and everybody is watching for signs of revival.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 17:34 IST
Biz optimism returning, eco recovery to be L-shaped: Axis Bank MD

Axis Bank's chief executive and managing director Amitabh Chaudhry feels the economic recovery will be slow, but there is optimism coming in from improved loan demand and credit card spends for the third largest private sector lender. He, however, sounded sceptical on whether the government can come out with more stimulus measures, and said that the economic recovery will be a slow "L-shaped" one.

It can be noted that the country's GDP contracted by nearly a fourth in the June quarter and everybody is watching for signs of revival. Some analysts feel the encouraging data for the last month can be a sign of pent-up demand. "My assessment is that the macro situation has improved quite a bit, especially in the last month or so. I'm seeing a clear return of optimism and this is evident when I converse with CEOs of various organisations and when I see our own new loan enquiries, credit card spends and account openings," Chaudhry told PTI in an interaction. He was quick to add that we are not completely out of the woods yet and a sustained recovery may take a few quarters. Over the recovery trajectory, Chaudhry said it will be “L-shaped” recovery which is characterised by a slow rate of recovery with persistent unemployment and stagnant economic growth, as per many economists.

"It will be more like a L-shaped recovery where the pick-up will be slow and gradual. It will take a lot of time. Somewhere the confidence of the customer has been shaken, it will take time to come back," he said. The spread of the COVID-19 infections in rural areas means that the hopes of revival in the hinterland will be "subdued" and this is a matter of concern, he said.

The government should desist from localised lockdowns for the short term, he said, adding that such measures hurt the ability to plan. When asked if he expects the government to come out with a second stimulus package ahead of the festivities, Chaudhry sounded a bit sceptical and advocated everybody to be “realist”.

“The government has said that they might infuse more into the economy. I am quite doubtful that we should expect significant coming through for the festive season,” he said. “Somewhere you've to be a realist and frankly just do what we have to do and get the business back rather than waiting for further handouts from the government,” he said..

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

As cold weather arrives, U.S. states see record increases in COVID-19 cases

Nine U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, mostly in the upper Midwest and West where chilly weather is forcing more activities indoors.On Saturday alone, four states - Kentucky, Minnesota, M...

WB govt misleading farmers about merits of farm bills: Union minister

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri on Sunday said the Bengal government has deprived 86 per cent of the states farmers of their legitimate dues, and is now making efforts to mislead them about the merits of the new farm bills to hide its own...

Quad countries to focus on steps needed to thwart China's aggression in Indo-Pacific

Amid the surge in Chinas illegal activities in the Indo-Pacific region, the upcoming quad meeting of the foreign ministers of India, Japan, Australia and the United States will focus on the next steps to be taken to thwart Beijings moves. T...

UPDATE 2-Guatemala sends over 3,000 Honduran migrants home from caravan

Guatemalan authorities sent more than 3,000 Honduran migrants back to their home country over the past few days, they said on Saturday, dissolving much of a caravan heading north even while dwindling groups continued the trek toward the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020