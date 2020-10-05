Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tyre maker Balkrishna Industries extends partnership with Oz T20 league

The partnership signed in 2018 was initially envisaged up to 2021, but will now continue up to 2023, BKT said in a statement. As league partner, BKT will receive several additional rights, including expanded visibility on LED boards, vision screens, boundary ropes and umpires' uniforms, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:17 IST
Tyre maker Balkrishna Industries extends partnership with Oz T20 league
Representative image

Off-highway tyre major Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) on Monday said it has become a 'league partner' of Australian T20 cricket league, KFC Big Bash League (BBL), joining the club of marquee names as the second highest category of sponsors after the title sponsor. The company has upgraded and extended its partnership with the BBL following an agreement signed with Cricket Australia. The partnership signed in 2018 was initially envisaged up to 2021, but will now continue up to 2023, BKT said in a statement.

As league partner, BKT will receive several additional rights, including expanded visibility on LED boards, vision screens, boundary ropes and umpires' uniforms, it added. "BKT will also receive the right to create several activations, both at venue and outside venue, as well as comprehensive digital support from Cricket Australia. The BKT brand will also continue to be highly visible during international matches and during fan events organized over the course of the season," the company said.

Commenting on the development, BKT Joint Managing Director Rajiv Poddar said, "We have partnered with the BBL because it gives us the opportunity to strengthen our brand awareness in a very important market - Australia -, but also because we share with the BBL, BKT's philosophy of 'Growing Together'." Australia is a key market for BKT and its products have been sold in the country for over ten years through local distributor Tradefaire which supplies large-size tires to the agricultural and mining sectors..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Remote-learning begins in virus-hit Philippines

Grade and high school students in the Philippines began classes at home Monday after the coronavirus pandemic forced remote-learning onto an educational system already struggling to fund schools. The shift to distance-learning has been a lo...

UK cannot simply borrow its way out of crisis - Sunak

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would protect the public finances over the medium term after a surge in spending to fight the coronavirus crisis. We have a sacred responsibility to future generations to leave the public finance...

Cong 'injuring' farmers' interests with 'dagger of deceit': Naqvi on farm bills protest

Slamming the Congress for opposing the farm bills, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the opposition party is injuring farmers interests with its dagger of deceit in a bid to turn its barren political land fertile. While addr...

Situation alarming in West Bengal, political violence must stop: Governor

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed his concern over the alarming situation in the state after a BJP leader was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district, and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take note of criti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020