Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterlite Technologies names Mihir Modi as CFO

"Before Joining Zee, Mihir has worked with Ernst & Young, Novartis Pharma in Europe and Godrej Consumer Products," the statement said adding he is a qualified chartered accountant and an MBA from Indian School of Business. Commenting on his appointment, Modi noted that the world has entered a decade of network creation that will ensure connectivity and comprehensive digital experiences for all..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:51 IST
Sterlite Technologies names Mihir Modi as CFO

Digital networks integrator Sterlite Technologies Ltd on Monday named Mihir Modi as its chief financial officer. He will lead all financial matters of the company and work closely with the executive committee and the board of directors, the company said in a statement. "Mihir is an experienced management professional with over 20 years of career spanning finance, M&A (merger and acquisitions), strategy and general management, across large-scale listed companies and early stage start-ups in India, Europe and Africa," it said.

Most recently he co-founded a contemporary digital media content company and led Zee Entertainment as its chief business officer and CFO, the statement added. "Before Joining Zee, Mihir has worked with Ernst & Young, Novartis Pharma in Europe and Godrej Consumer Products," the statement said adding he is a qualified chartered accountant and an MBA from Indian School of Business.

Commenting on his appointment, Modi noted that the world has entered a decade of network creation that will ensure connectivity and comprehensive digital experiences for all..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-Sikh riots: HC asks police officers to respond to contempt plea by witness Abhishek Verma

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of two senior officers of the police on a plea by controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeking contempt action against them for allegedly disobeying a jud...

Oman reinstates ambassador to Syria after years-long hiatus

Oman has sent an ambassador to Syria after an eight-year hiatus, the state news agency reported, the latest sign of deepening engagement between Gulf Arab states and Syrias President Bashar Assad. The move on Sunday made Oman the first Gulf...

Schools must ensure smooth transition of students from home-based schooling during COVID-19 lockdown to formal schooling: Education Ministry.

Schools must ensure smooth transition of students from home-based schooling during COVID-19 lockdown to formal schooling Education Ministry....

COVID-19: No assessment till up to 2-3 weeks of schools' reopening, flexibility in attendance norms, says Education Ministry.

COVID-19 No assessment till up to 2-3 weeks of schools reopening, flexibility in attendance norms, says Education Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020