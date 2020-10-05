Sterlite Technologies names Mihir Modi as CFO

Digital networks integrator Sterlite Technologies Ltd on Monday named Mihir Modi as its chief financial officer. He will lead all financial matters of the company and work closely with the executive committee and the board of directors, the company said in a statement. "Mihir is an experienced management professional with over 20 years of career spanning finance, M&A (merger and acquisitions), strategy and general management, across large-scale listed companies and early stage start-ups in India, Europe and Africa," it said.

Most recently he co-founded a contemporary digital media content company and led Zee Entertainment as its chief business officer and CFO, the statement added. "Before Joining Zee, Mihir has worked with Ernst & Young, Novartis Pharma in Europe and Godrej Consumer Products," the statement said adding he is a qualified chartered accountant and an MBA from Indian School of Business.

Commenting on his appointment, Modi noted that the world has entered a decade of network creation that will ensure connectivity and comprehensive digital experiences for all..