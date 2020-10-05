Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling weaker vs euro, focus remains on Brexit

Goldman Sachs saw the pound strengthening to 87 pence against the euro and said "investors with a stronger conviction that risk conditions will improve into year-end should consider expressing the view in cable (sterling/dollar) to also benefit from likely dollar depreciation." The derivatives market showed that traders have bought more protection against future pound volatility.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:52 IST
Sterling weaker vs euro, focus remains on Brexit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sterling fell against the euro on Monday, although not by much, and most analysts say they now expect Britain and the European Union to meet the transition deadline and soon conclude a Brexit deal.

Versus the U.S. dollar, the pound was in neutral territory. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the EU's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to step up Brexit talks to close "significant gaps" barring a new trade partnership.

Both sides said they have made some progress but not achieved yielded a breakthrough. Johnson does not want the Brexit transition to end without a new trade deal in place, he said on Sunday, but he believes Britain could live with such an outcome.

"While we have frequently cautioned that the more uncertain global backdrop has made it harder to express views on the Brexit process in the currency this year, we are encouraged by the pound's increasingly idiosyncratic price action as the negotiation deadlines draw near," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note to clients. Goldman Sachs saw the pound strengthening to 87 pence against the euro and said "investors with a stronger conviction that risk conditions will improve into year-end should consider expressing the view in cable (sterling/dollar) to also benefit from likely dollar depreciation."

The derivatives market showed that traders have bought more protection against future pound volatility. The cost for one-month options -- which encompass the timing of a possible Brexit deal -- in sterling/dollar are around their highest level in the last six months. Three-month option costs, however, have fallen, suggesting investors were less concerned about pound volatility at the end of the year, when the Brexit transition period ends.

Dealers also report that demand has grown for sterling call options, allowing them to benefit from any pound gains over coming months. The pound was last trading up 0.1% versus the dollar at $1.2942 and down 0.3% against the euro at 90.80 pence .

Leveraged funds were still shorting the pound, adding to their positions in the week to Aug. 29 and taking the amount of shorts to a two-month high, latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. Sterling has risen 3.4% versus the dollar in the past three months. Against the euro, the gains were marginal.

Britain is contending with rising cases of coronavirus infections. On Sunday, it saw a record 22,961 cases. The government launched a programme on Monday aimed at helping those left jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic to get back into work.

Traders will be looking for August gross domestic product on Friday. Before that are construction PMI on Tuesday and industrial production on Friday.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-Sikh riots: HC asks police officers to respond to contempt plea by witness Abhishek Verma

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of two senior officers of the police on a plea by controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeking contempt action against them for allegedly disobeying a jud...

Oman reinstates ambassador to Syria after years-long hiatus

Oman has sent an ambassador to Syria after an eight-year hiatus, the state news agency reported, the latest sign of deepening engagement between Gulf Arab states and Syrias President Bashar Assad. The move on Sunday made Oman the first Gulf...

Schools must ensure smooth transition of students from home-based schooling during COVID-19 lockdown to formal schooling: Education Ministry.

Schools must ensure smooth transition of students from home-based schooling during COVID-19 lockdown to formal schooling Education Ministry....

COVID-19: No assessment till up to 2-3 weeks of schools' reopening, flexibility in attendance norms, says Education Ministry.

COVID-19 No assessment till up to 2-3 weeks of schools reopening, flexibility in attendance norms, says Education Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020