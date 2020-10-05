JNPT handles 3,80,384 TEUs cargo in September

The country's leading port JNPT on Monday said it handled 3,80,384 twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo in September , which is 95 per cent of the cargo handled in the same month a year ago. As compared to August, the growth in throughput was 7.8 per cent, indicating early signs of recovery which is very significant during the ongoing pandemic that has affected businesses across the country, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said in a release.

The throughput in August was 3,52,735 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The port said in the first half of 2020-21 (April-September), it handled 1.92 million TEUs as against 2.57 million TEUs in the year-ago period, while the overall traffic handled during this period was 26.93 million tonne as compared to 34.41 million tonne in the same period a year ago, it said.

"Various initiatives like direct port entry and delivery, internal terminal rail handling operations and internal terminal transportation have helped in reducing the dwell time and with the installation of scanners and the centralised parking plaza being fully operational by this month, the efficiency of the port will further improve," said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT. “The international maritime sector is evolving rapidly and the business demands are constantly changing and hence it is imperative that we also develop our capabilities to stay ahead in the competitive market," he added.

The port also handled discharge of 92,786 MT of LPG in six vessels, by giving priority and timely berthing to the LPG vessels for fulfillment of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, said the release. The total LPG handled in the current financial year till September was 4,59,283 MT as compared to 4,19,562 MT handled in the previous year which is an increase of 9.5 per cent, JNPT said.

At the liquid cargo terminal, JNPT has been handling essential commodities like LPG, high speed diesel, motorspirit and edible oil which is further supplied to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi..