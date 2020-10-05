Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNPT handles 3,80,384 TEUs cargo in September

As compared to August, the growth in throughput was 7.8 per cent, indicating early signs of recovery which is very significant during the ongoing pandemic that has affected businesses across the country, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said in a release. The throughput in August was 3,52,735 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:55 IST
JNPT handles 3,80,384 TEUs cargo in September

The country's leading port JNPT on Monday said it handled 3,80,384 twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo in September , which is 95 per cent of the cargo handled in the same month a year ago. As compared to August, the growth in throughput was 7.8 per cent, indicating early signs of recovery which is very significant during the ongoing pandemic that has affected businesses across the country, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said in a release.

The throughput in August was 3,52,735 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The port said in the first half of 2020-21 (April-September), it handled 1.92 million TEUs as against 2.57 million TEUs in the year-ago period, while the overall traffic handled during this period was 26.93 million tonne as compared to 34.41 million tonne in the same period a year ago, it said.

"Various initiatives like direct port entry and delivery, internal terminal rail handling operations and internal terminal transportation have helped in reducing the dwell time and with the installation of scanners and the centralised parking plaza being fully operational by this month, the efficiency of the port will further improve," said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT. “The international maritime sector is evolving rapidly and the business demands are constantly changing and hence it is imperative that we also develop our capabilities to stay ahead in the competitive market," he added.

The port also handled discharge of 92,786 MT of LPG in six vessels, by giving priority and timely berthing to the LPG vessels for fulfillment of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, said the release. The total LPG handled in the current financial year till September was 4,59,283 MT as compared to 4,19,562 MT handled in the previous year which is an increase of 9.5 per cent, JNPT said.

At the liquid cargo terminal, JNPT has been handling essential commodities like LPG, high speed diesel, motorspirit and edible oil which is further supplied to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump thanks everyone for support, prayers for her recovery from COVID-19

US First Lady Melania Trump, who was tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked everyone for extending their prayers and support for her recovery from the infection.Taking to Twitter, Melania said, My family is grateful for all of t...

Bengal cricketers return to training at Eden after more than 6 months

Senior Bengal cricketers returned to training at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Monday after more than six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The players resumed training by maintaining strict COVID-19 guidelines. While captain Ab...

YSRC open to talks on joining NDA if spl status to AP, other promises are fulfilled: Senior leader

The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was open to a dialogue on joining the NDA at the Centre if the special category status to the state was accorded and all promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act are fulfilled, senior YSRCP leader...

Religare funds scam: HC seeks Shivinder Singh’s reply on plea challenging his bail

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of former Fortis Healthcare promotor Shivinder Mohan Singh on a plea challenging bail granted to him in a bank fraud case. The matter came up before Justice Anu Malhotra who asked Shivinders coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020