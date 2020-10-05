Left Menu
Development News Edition

JLR retail sales fall 12 pc in July-Sep quarter

The company's sales, however, improved by 50 per cent during the July-September quarter as against 74,067 units in April-June period of the current fiscal, JLR said in a statement. Sales in China were particularly encouraging during the period under review, up 14.6 per cent over the previous quarter and 3.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:07 IST
JLR retail sales fall 12 pc in July-Sep quarter

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported 11.9 per cent dip in sales in the second quarter this fiscal to 1,13,569 units as compared to the same period previous year. The company's sales, however, improved by 50 per cent during the July-September quarter as against 74,067 units in April-June period of the current fiscal, JLR said in a statement.

Sales in China were particularly encouraging during the period under review, up 14.6 per cent over the previous quarter and 3.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis, it added. Retail sales in other regions, including the UK, Europe, North America and other markets, also significantly improved from the prior quarter, JLR said.

However, sales in these regions have not yet recovered to the levels a year ago, it added. "COVID-19 and second lockdowns continue to impact the global auto industry, but we are pleased to see sales recovering across our markets. In China, the first region to come out of lockdown, our performance has been particularly encouraging," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

The recovery has been demand-led and the company has been able to reduce stocks to achieve ideal levels in most markets, despite the ongoing pandemic, to support a healthier and more profitable business, he added. Almost all of its retailers worldwide are now open or partially open and the plants have resumed production with robust protocol and guidelines in place, the automaker said.

The vehicle manufacturing plants at Solihull (UK), Halewood (UK) and Nitra (Slovakia), as well as the Engine Manufacturing Centre (UK), have now increased to a two-shift pattern to meet increasing demand, it added..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Musk to visit SpaceX launchpad after mission aborts, delays

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said he will visit his space companys Florida rocket facilities this week to investigate the cause of recent launch aborts and delays that have held up a busy mission schedule for the companys workhorse Falc...

Melania Trump thanks everyone for support, prayers for her recovery from COVID-19

US First Lady Melania Trump, who was tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked everyone for extending their prayers and support for her recovery from the infection.Taking to Twitter, Melania said, My family is grateful for all of t...

Bengal cricketers return to training at Eden after more than 6 months

Senior Bengal cricketers returned to training at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Monday after more than six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The players resumed training by maintaining strict COVID-19 guidelines. While captain Ab...

YSRC open to talks on joining NDA if spl status to AP, other promises are fulfilled: Senior leader

The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was open to a dialogue on joining the NDA at the Centre if the special category status to the state was accorded and all promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act are fulfilled, senior YSRCP leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020