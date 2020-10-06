Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 6

Headlines - Bridgewater settles suit filed by former co-chief executive https://on.ft.com/30DcPX7 - Facebook to defy new Turkish social media law https://on.ft.com/3jA6raI - Johnson heralds UK green investment to meet climate targets https://on.ft.com/2Ssaie3 Overview - Eileen Murray, the former co-chief executive of Bridgewater Associates, has reached a settlement with the hedge fund after filing a lawsuit alleging it tried "to silence her voice" in a gender discrimination dispute.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 07:04 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Bridgewater settles suit filed by former co-chief executive https://on.ft.com/30DcPX7 - Facebook to defy new Turkish social media law https://on.ft.com/3jA6raI

- Johnson heralds UK green investment to meet climate targets https://on.ft.com/2Ssaie3 Overview

- Eileen Murray, the former co-chief executive of Bridgewater Associates, has reached a settlement with the hedge fund after filing a lawsuit alleging it tried "to silence her voice" in a gender discrimination dispute. - Facebook has decided to defy a new law in Turkey requiring social media companies to establish a formal presence in the country, and has informed the Turkish government that it would not be complying with the legislation, which went into force last week, said two people familiar with the matter. https://on.ft.com/3jA6raI

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil plans on Tuesday to invest 160 million pounds ($207.79 million) in building the next generation of wind turbines and other green energy policies to help the UK meet its climate targets — including hydrogen fuel, carbon capture and storage, wind farms and bringing forward the ban on the sale of new petrol cars. https://on.ft.com/2Ssaie3 ($1 = 0.7700 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM in court for defamation suit against blogger

Singapores prime minister arrived at court on Tuesday for a case in which he is suing a blogger for sharing an online article linking him to Malaysias 1MBD state fund money-laundering scandal. As the worlds best-paid political leader and th...

Pompeo says new Japanese leader Suga is a 'force for good'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday hailed new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as a force for good and said he believes Suga will work to strengthen the relationship between Washington and Tokyo.Pompeo made the remarks at ...

Kyrgyz protesters take over, torch government headquarters - media

People protesting the results of a parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan broke into government and security headquarters early Tuesday, as fires broke out and opposition tried to control the capital, local news websites Akipress and 24.kg re...

Astronomers turn up the heavy metal to shed light on star formation

Astronomers from the University of Western Australias node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research ICRAR have developed a new way to study star formation in galaxies from the dawn of time to today. Stars can be thought of a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020