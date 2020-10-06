Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia plans big spending pandemic measures, record debt

The government is also expected to accrue record debt in the current fiscal year that ends on June 30, 2021, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters. “I will lay out our economic recovery plan to rebuild the Australian economy and secure Australia's future,” he told reporters.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 06-10-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 07:54 IST
Australia plans big spending pandemic measures, record debt

The Australian government Tuesday will reveal a big spending financial blueprint for the next few years that will drive business investment and job creation while repairing pandemic damage to the economy, the treasurer said. The government is also expected to accrue record debt in the current fiscal year that ends on June 30, 2021, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters.

“I will lay out our economic recovery plan to rebuild the Australian economy and secure Australia's future,” he told reporters. Budget plans usually delivered in May were delayed this year due to the economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. The forecasts assume a COVID-19 vaccine will become available next calendar year.

“Our plan will create jobs. Our plan will create opportunity. Our plan will drive investment. Our plan will grow the economy and guarantee the essential services Australians rely on,” Frydenberg said. The annual budget is expected to contain a wage subsidy to get unemployed young Australians back to work. The government also hopes to bring forward planned income tax cuts.

“It rewards effort, encourages the power of aspiration, but it also encourages and leads to greater economic activity as people with tax relief spend more,” Frydenberg said. The government has already announced road and rail infrastructure projects worth 7.5 billion Australian dollars (USD 5.4 billion) will be brought forward to energize the economy.

The budget measures would focus on driving Australia's unemployment rate below 6% faster than in the aftermaths of previous recessions, Frydenberg said. The latest jobless figures are for August when the rate was 6.8%. The rate would be far higher if the government was not paying employers a subsidy to keep staff in work.

Before the pandemic, the conservative government had expected to record Australia's first budget surplus in 12 years in the fiscal year that ended on June 30 this year. Instead, Australia has sunk into its first recession in 28 years with spiraling debt..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pancreatic surgery: Lower mortality with larger case volumes

According to the findings of a new study, for complex pancreatic surgery a positive correlation can be inferred between the volume of services and the quality of treatment results In hospitals with larger case volumes, the survival probabil...

70 per cent of COVID cases located in just 10 countries, WHO reports

Speaking to a special session of the agencys Executive Board, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 10 countries account for 70 per cent of all reported cases and deaths, and just three countries account for half.Not all countries have ...

Singapore PM in court for defamation suit against blogger

Singapores prime minister arrived at court on Tuesday for a case in which he is suing a blogger for sharing an online article linking him to Malaysias 1MBD state fund money-laundering scandal. As the worlds best-paid political leader and th...

Pompeo says new Japanese leader Suga is a 'force for good'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday hailed new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as a force for good and said he believes Suga will work to strengthen the relationship between Washington and Tokyo.Pompeo made the remarks at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020