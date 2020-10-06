Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digital banking startup P10 Bank launches goal-based investments to help young professionals begin their investment journey

Digital banking startup P10 Bank (https

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:18 IST
Digital banking startup P10 Bank launches goal-based investments to help young professionals begin their investment journey
P 10 Bank. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], October 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Digital banking startup P10 Bank (https://www.p10bank.com/) has launched two new features aimed at young investors - goal-based investment and liquid mutual fund investment with instant redemption facility.

The goal-based investment feature recommends personalised roadmaps, which enables users to invest in mutual funds and achieve their financial goals. The feature comes with pre-configured, relevant and common goals such as buying a phone, starting an emergency fund, saving for a holiday and helps users invest towards the goals at their own pace. Additionally, users can customise their own goals too. With an AI and ML-driven rule engine, the P10 Bank app intuitively guides users to start investing towards their financial goals."We built P10 Bank to help young professionals who are new to investing. Usually, their biggest pain points are not knowing where to start and choosing the right investment amount. We help people navigate the plethora of options which can otherwise become overwhelming and stressful. We make it easy, efficient, and transparent for first-time investors who are just getting started on their investment journeys," explained Yogesh Keswani, Co-founder, P10 Bank. Novice investors find it challenging to figure out two aspects of investing - where to invest and how much to invest. P10 Bank helps users through these decisions with goal-based investments. Users can break down short-term and long-term financial goals into easy, periodic investment targets. The platform recommends mutual funds based on the risk profile and target goal of the customer. This helps young investors allocate their savings to the right financial instruments*.While goal based investments is an option, investors also have the freedom to make their own decisions and invest in any mutual fund. The P10 app conveniently lets users filter and choose the right mutual fund depending on returns, risk and fund size.Instant withdrawal of investmentsIt's common practice for young professionals to leave excess funds in savings accounts or invest in fixed deposits. However, their returns fall much below the prevailing inflation rate and are not the most efficient means of growing wealth. Another feature in P10 Bank's portfolio offers users a simple way to earn better interest rates. P10 Bank enables users to invest in liquid mutual funds for higher returns compared to savings accounts*. What's more, these investments can be redeemed instantly and the withdrawals hit the bank account in minutes.P10 Bank's easy-to-use app also has other features, such as free credit score checks. Later this year, the company will add savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and insurance products to the platform in partnership with leading banks and financial service providers. P10 Bank has been built keeping young professionals in mind, and to give users a digital-first experience with service, competence, and quality at its core.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs UP govt to apprise it by Thursday on steps taken to protect witnesses in Hathras case

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by October 8 on the steps taken to protect witnesses in the Hathras case in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died due to injuries. The apex cou...

Hungary's university reform is unlawful, EU top court says

The European Unions top court said on Tuesday that Hungarys reform of higher education rules, which forced a university founded by George Soros to move most of its activities out of the country, was in breach of EU law.The ruling follows a ...

Assad accuses Turkey's Erdogan of igniting Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday accused Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of igniting a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and said Ankara was sending fighters to the region.Tur...

Australia to pay businesses to employ young people after COVID-19 shutdowns

Australia will spend A4 billion over the next year to pay businesses that hire those under the age of 35, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday, as part of an ambitious plan to boost jobs and growth. Australia has been widely lauded for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020