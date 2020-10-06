Left Menu
Development News Edition

Key pact signing for Rs 29,560-crore Jewar airport on Wednesday Noida '

The signing of a key agreement, which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the Rs 29,560 crore Jewar airport will take place on Wednesday, officials said. NIAL's officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia confirmed to PTI that the agreement for the international airport is scheduled to be signed at 1 pm on Wednesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-10-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 14:07 IST
Key pact signing for Rs 29,560-crore Jewar airport on Wednesday Noida '
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The signing of a key agreement, which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the Rs 29,560 crore Jewar airport will take place on Wednesday, officials said. The 'concession agreement' for the greenfield project will be signed between developer Zurich Airport International AG and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited and the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the officials said on Tuesday.

Restriction on flight services due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has twice led to the extension of the date for the signing of the concessionaire agreement between the selected developers and the state government agencies for the project, according to officials. NIAL's officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia confirmed to PTI that the agreement for the international airport is scheduled to be signed at 1 pm on Wednesday. On November 29 last year, Swiss firm Zurich Airport emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Jewar airport on the outskirts of Delhi in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of UP, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL, and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding, officials said. The entire project will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crores, the officials said. Once completed, the airport, which will be the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport, is touted to have six to eight runways, the maximum in India, they said.

The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectares and is expected to be completed by 2023 at a cost of Rs 4,588 crore, the officials said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pence-Harris VP debate to draw outsized attention after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

This weeks vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trumps health now looming over the U.S. election less than a month away.Vice President Mike Pences so...

Nearly 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record election turnout

Americans are rushing to cast ballots ahead of the November election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.Wi...

Work on reviving defunct India-Bangladesh rail link likely to be completed by December: Official

A defunct railway link with Bangladesh is being revived with work on the Indian side of the border from Haldibari in north Bengal likely to be completed by December, a railway official said on Monday. Work of laying single-line tracks is al...

J-K Cong condemns Pak for frequent ceasefire violations; calls for befitting response

A day after an Army JCO was killed in firing from across the Line of Control in Rajouri district, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Tuesday condemned Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations and demanded a befitting response to se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020