Amazon Great Indian Festival to commence on October 17

Amazon India's 'Great Indian Festival' sale event will commence from October 17 and Prime members will get 24-hours early access starting October 16, the e-commerce giant said in a press release on Tuesday.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale event, customers can shop from over 4 crore products from Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) and products from over 20,000 local shops across 100 cities in the country. They will witness the launch of over 900 new products from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Boat, JBL, Xiaomi, Microsoft Xbox, Honor, Peter England,Bosch, Biotique, Realme, Maggies, Carmate and more.

Customers will get exciting deals and offers across a wide range of categories including smartphones, large appliances and TVs, consumer electronics home and kitchen products, fashion and beauty, grocery and more. Further, shoppers can avail up to 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards and EMI transactions and no-cost EMI on Debit and Credit cards of other leading banks.

Further, Amazon has partnered with Bajaj Finserv to offer no-cost EMI options to shoppers. Last but not least, customers can win daily shopping rewards worth Rs 10,000 on Amazon Pay.

"This year's Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country. Our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business. For our customers, our aim is to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.

Amazon said it has enabled over 1 lakh local shops and Kiranas to serve customers in their cities and across India during the festive season. The e-commerce giant has added nearly 200 delivery stations and tens of thousands of delivery partners to its network to meet the surge in customer demand this festive season.