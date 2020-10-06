Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival to commence on October 17

Customers will get exciting deals and offers across a wide range of categories including smartphones, large appliances and TVs, consumer electronics home and kitchen products, fashion and beauty, grocery and more. Further, shoppers can avail up to 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards and EMI transactions and no-cost EMI on Debit and Credit cards of other leading banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 14:32 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival to commence on October 17

Amazon India's 'Great Indian Festival' sale event will commence from October 17 and Prime members will get 24-hours early access starting October 16, the e-commerce giant said in a press release on Tuesday.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale event, customers can shop from over 4 crore products from Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) and products from over 20,000 local shops across 100 cities in the country. They will witness the launch of over 900 new products from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Boat, JBL, Xiaomi, Microsoft Xbox, Honor, Peter England,Bosch, Biotique, Realme, Maggies, Carmate and more.

Customers will get exciting deals and offers across a wide range of categories including smartphones, large appliances and TVs, consumer electronics home and kitchen products, fashion and beauty, grocery and more. Further, shoppers can avail up to 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards and EMI transactions and no-cost EMI on Debit and Credit cards of other leading banks.

Further, Amazon has partnered with Bajaj Finserv to offer no-cost EMI options to shoppers. Last but not least, customers can win daily shopping rewards worth Rs 10,000 on Amazon Pay.

"This year's Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country. Our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business. For our customers, our aim is to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.

Amazon said it has enabled over 1 lakh local shops and Kiranas to serve customers in their cities and across India during the festive season. The e-commerce giant has added nearly 200 delivery stations and tens of thousands of delivery partners to its network to meet the surge in customer demand this festive season.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh says 21 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan

Ethnic Armenian officials in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Tuesday that 21 more servicemen had been killed in fighting with Azerbaijan, bringing its total military death toll to 244 since war broke out on Sept. 27.The fighting has...

FOCUS-Twitter is testing how its misinformation labels can be more obvious, direct

Twitter is rethinking how the labels it applies to misinformation look and work, its head of site integrity told Reuters in an interview, as the social media company tries to make these interventions more obvious and cut its reaction times....

Pence-Harris VP debate to draw outsized attention after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

This weeks vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trumps health now looming over the U.S. election less than a month away.Vice President Mike Pences so...

Nearly 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record election turnout

Americans are rushing to cast ballots ahead of the November election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020