L&T Launches final offshore patrol vessel for Indian Coast Guard

"In just over a decade from the receipt of L&T's first defence shipbuilding order in March-2010, L&T has in-house designed, constructed and delivered 59 defence vessels exemplifying its 'Made in India' resolve to make India self-reliant and stronger," the company said. It added that these include five OPVs, a floating dock and 53 interceptor boats with the remarkable achievement of delivering on all contracts either ahead or on schedule — a hallmark of L&T's commitment to core values of speed, scale and quality.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has launched the seventh and final offshore vessel for the Indian Coast Guard at its defence shipyard at Kattupalli. The vessel is the last in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) contracted to L&T by the defence ministry in March 2015.

OPVs are long-range surface ships, capable of operation in maritime zones of India, including island territories with helicopter operation capabilities. "Continuing its unique performance on construction of defence vessels, L&T launched the seventh and final offshore patrol vessel (OPV) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) today (on Tuesday) at its defence shipyard at Kattupalli, north of Chennai," the engineering and construction company said in a statement. L&T added that numerous benchmarks were set during execution of the programme, including entire design and construction of the OPV class of ships undertaken by an Indian private sector shipyard for the first time and delivery of 'First of Class' OPV 'ICGS Vikram' ahead of contractual schedule.

It said it achieved the build period of mere 19.5 months, clearing all sea acceptance trials in a single sea sortie for 5th OPV 'ICGS Varad'. "In just over a decade from the receipt of L&T's first defence shipbuilding order in March-2010, L&T has in-house designed, constructed and delivered 59 defence vessels exemplifying its 'Made in India' resolve to make India self-reliant and stronger," the company said.

It added that these include five OPVs, a floating dock and 53 interceptor boats with the remarkable achievement of delivering on all contracts either ahead or on schedule — a hallmark of L&T's commitment to core values of speed, scale and quality. The role of OPVs includes coastal and offshore patrolling, policing maritime zones of India, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations with limited wartime roles.

The vessel delivered on Tuesday is about 98 m long, 15 m wide, has 3.6 m draught, 2,140 tonnes and a range of 5,000 nautical miles. It can attain a sustained speed of up to 26 knots, the company. The entire design and construction process has been certified by the American Bureau of Shipping and the Indian Registrar of Shipping and overseen by the Indian Coast Guard's resident team at Kattupalli, it added. The company said it showcased the resolve and the highest level of commitment to progress with production of OPVs despite numerous challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions, collapse of global supply chain and scant availability of human resources.

L&T Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said, "L&T resolutely stands with Indian Armed Forces to equip them with cutting-edge defence technologies." He added that L&T has affirmed its commitment to 'Make in India' in defence with the largest spectrum of defence solutions on offer through decades of in-house R&D, huge investments in setting up state-of-the-art defence production facilities and development of competent human capital. "L&T's capabilities in defence are able to provide much needed impetus to 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' in defence." Jayant Patil, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (defence and smart technologies), L&T, said, "L&T has accomplished this launch through innovative ways to overcome unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19 over the past six months." Besides the launch, the Yard is readying for delivery of the sixth OPV and the 54th Interceptor Boat during the current month, the company said. The vessel was launched at the hands of Hema Somanathan and was named 'ICGS Vigraha' in the presence of Finance Secretary (Expenditure) T V Somanathan, Indian Coast Guard DG K Natarajan, and L&T Whole-Time Director (Defence Business) and its board member J D Patil, among others.

