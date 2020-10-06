Pre-launch bookings open for the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Left Menu
BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for the much awaited first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe from 6 October 2020 onwards. As an early-bird benefit, the car can be exclusively booked online at https

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for the much awaited first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe from 6 October 2020 onwards. As an early-bird benefit, the car can be exclusively booked online at https://www.bmw.in/2 for Rs 50,000 only. Additionally, for bookings before the official launch on 15 October 2020, complimentary Taj Experiences Gift Card worth Rs 50,000 is being offered. The gift card can be redeemed for multiple transactions on stay, holiday packages, dining, spa and other experiences across some of the most luxurious properties in India. Customers can choose from Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels and Ama Stays & Trails.

The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe brings BMW's successful four-door coupe concept into the segment for the first time. It injects a fresh dose of individuality, aesthetic appeal and emotional engagement to everyday usability.Customers can visit https://www.bmw.in/2 and explore a 360° view of the car's exterior and interior. They will be directed to a pre-reservation page where booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

