Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gahlot directs high security number plate makers not to take new bookings till issues are solved

New vehicles registered after April 2019 come equipped with HSRP and colour-coded stickers. During the meeting, the transport minister discussed several issues faced by vehicle owners in getting the HSRPs. He instructed original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to put a system in place to address the grievances. Gahlot also instructed them not to book any new appointment for HSRP fitment until then.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:52 IST
Gahlot directs high security number plate makers not to take new bookings till issues are solved
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday directed manufacturers and dealers of high security registration plates (HSRP) not to take new bookings unless a system is put in place to address the issues being faced by vehicle owners. Gahlot also restrained the Transport department from taking coercive measures to enforce rules pertaining to HSRP until further orders.

The Transport department had issued a public notice asking vehicle owners to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers, saying it would launch a drive to check violations. With vehicle owners in the city facing various problems while booking appointments online for HSRP and the stickers and also complaining of delays at the dealers' end, Gahlot held a meeting on Tuesday to address the grievances.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, HSRP and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles. Around 30 lakh vehicles in Delhi registered prior to April 1, 2019 don't have these. New vehicles registered after April 2019 come equipped with HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

During the meeting, the transport minister discussed several issues faced by vehicle owners in getting the HSRPs. He instructed original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to put a system in place to address the grievances.

Gahlot also instructed them not to book any new appointment for HSRP fitment until then. "Our objective is public convenience. It was misinterpreted by a section of people that we are immediately enforcing the HSRP rule. This created a panic among vehicle owners.

"We have asked dealers and HSRP manufacturers not to take any further appointments until a proper system is in place," Gahlot said. The minister also instructed the Transport department to delay the enforcement of the rules till further orders.

"We are clear on our part that we will give sufficient time to vehicle owners to get the HSRP and colour-coded stickers installed before enforcing the HSRP rules," he said. The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Transport department, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and other stakeholders, including OEMs, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and HSRP manufacturers.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Major hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana, Florida

Hurricane Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to take aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast this week as a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.If Delta strikes the U.S. Gulf ...

Farmers welcome farm laws during meeting with Rajnath

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reached out to farmers, mostly from protest-hit Punjab and Haryana, and met them at his residence here to discuss about the new farm laws. The meeting with the farmers came in th...

TSHRC seeks reports from police over teen girl set on fire for resisting rape bid in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 6 PTI The Telangana State Human Rights Commission TSHRC on Tuesday sought a report from theKhammam police in connection with an incident in which a 13-year-old girlwas allegedly set on fire by a man after she resisted his att...

Pak to challenge India's application for exclusive GI tag to Basmati rice in EU

Pakistan has decided to file its opposition in the European Union in response to Indias application for an exclusive Geographical Indications GI tag to Basmati rice in the 27-member bloc, a media report said on Tuesday. This was decided dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020