Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing says pandemic will cut demand for planes for a decade

The value of that market will slide by about USD 200 billion from last year's forecast, to USD 2.9 trillion. Boeing Co. largely stuck to its rosy forecast for long-term demand, predicting that increasing air travel in Asia will help create a market for more than 43,000 planes over the next 20 years, down about 1,000 from its 2019 outlook.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:34 IST
Boeing says pandemic will cut demand for planes for a decade

Boeing is lowering its expectations around demand for new planes over the next decade as the coronavirus pandemic continues to undercut air travel. The company on Tuesday predicted that the world will need 18,350 new commercial airplanes in the next decade, a drop of 11 per cent from its 2019 forecast. The value of that market will slide by about USD 200 billion from last year's forecast, to USD 2.9 trillion.

Boeing Co. largely stuck to its rosy forecast for long-term demand, predicting that increasing air travel in Asia will help create a market for more than 43,000 planes over the next 20 years, down about 1,000 from its 2019 outlook. The long-term optimism is based on history, including aviation's eventual recovery after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks and other crises, said the company's vice president of commercial marketing, Darren Hulst. Chicago-based Boeing, which along with Europe's Airbus dominates the aircraft-building industry, has seen orders and deliveries of new planes crumble this year. Boeing was already under pressure from the grounding last year of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, after two deadly crashes.

The company has been squeezed even more during the pandemic, as airlines find themselves with more planes than they need. Boeing has cut thousands of jobs this year. The company's outlook assumes that it will take about three years for air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The company is counting on its defense and space business — now more than half of Boeing's revenue — to maintain some measure of stability. The company predicted that worldwide demand for military planes, drones, satellites and other products will be USD 2.6 trillion over the next decade, nearly matching the airliner market. Boeing expects near-term demand to be especially weak for so-called widebody airliners that are used mostly on international routes. International travel has dropped much more sharply than domestic flying during the pandemic, as the US and other countries have restricted international visitors to limit spread of the virus.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Postal Service warns ruling could undermine mail before election

The U.S. Postal Service asked a federal judge to clarify a ruling on election mail, warning the decision could hinder the agencys ability to make prompt mail deliveries before the presidential election.Four U.S. judges have issued prelimina...

At least 11 dead in blast in northwest Syrian town - witnesses

At least 11 people were killed and dozens more were wounded on Tuesday in an explosion in the northwest Syrian town of al-Bab, which is under the control of Turkey-backed rebel factions, hospital sources told Reuters.A witness said the blas...

Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar to be next Indian Ambassador to the Holy See

Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Holy See, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Mazumdar is from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and is presently Ind...

COVID-19: WB CM prays for actor Soumitra Chatterjee's speedy recovery

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expresses concern after veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19. The CM also prayed for Chatterjees speedy recovery.Banerjee took to Twitter to pray for Chatterjee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020