Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Central bankers call for fiscal aid at 'critical' point in pandemic battle

Those health risks and the possibility of a long "slog" of slow growth and elevated joblessness means the United States remains at risk of a "recessionary dynamic" where persistent weak growth feeds on itself through successive rounds of layoffs and business failures, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a business conference. Early action from the Fed and the approval by Congress of trillions of dollars in direct aid to companies and families has avoided the worst outcomes "so far," Powell said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 00:02 IST
WRAPUP 1-Central bankers call for fiscal aid at 'critical' point in pandemic battle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top U.S. and European central bankers on Tuesday called for renewed government spending to support families and businesses as the battle against the coronavirus recession enters a newly critical phase.

The growth in new cases of COVID-19 is again accelerating in parts of the United States and Europe, raising the possibility of new restrictions on commerce even as whole industries and millions of households are still reeling from those imposed in the spring during the first viral wave. Those health risks and the possibility of a long "slog" of slow growth and elevated joblessness means the United States remains at risk of a "recessionary dynamic" where persistent weak growth feeds on itself through successive rounds of layoffs and business failures, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a business conference.

Early action from the Fed and the approval by Congress of trillions of dollars in direct aid to companies and families has avoided the worst outcomes "so far," Powell said. But "the expansion is still far from complete," and if U.S. officials grow stingy about further help it "would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses," Powell said, while in contrast "the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller. Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed they will not go to waste. The recovery will be stronger and move faster."

"These weeks are extremely critical not only for the public health issue but also for consumer confidence and investor confidence," said European Central Bank executive board member Philip Lane. "We are seeing some resurgence (in the virus) and...some degree of new restrictions...In the near term, there's no doubt, it's the case that we need a forceful fiscal response for good macro outcomes." Both men delivered their remarks online to a meeting of the National Association for Business Economics, bolstering what has now become a staple message from central bankers: Concerns about high levels of public debt are currently secondary to keeping households and businesses afloat through the record-setting crash in consumption, investment and jobs sparked by the pandemic.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will address the same conference later on Tuesday, at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT). BETTER TOO MUCH THAN TOO LITTLE

At least in the United States, the rebound from that crash was, at first, stronger than expected - largely because a variety of federal government and Federal Reserve programs "substantially muted the normal recessionary dynamics that occur in a downturn," with fewer bankruptcies and fewer permanent layoffs than would have occurred otherwise, Powell said. The record in Europe has been spottier. Goldman Sachs estimates the U.S. economy will contract 3.5% in 2020, while gross domestic product in the euro area will fall by 7.9% - and nations including France, Italy and Spain could see double-digit declines.

But even in the United States, the pace of recovery "has moderated," from earlier this year and with that slowing comes the risk "that the rapid initial gains from reopening may transition to a longer-than-expected slog back to full recovery," Powell said. That sort of prolonged slowing, he warned, could "trigger typical recessionary dynamics as weakness feeds on weakness.

In that situation, he said, officials should risk doing too much for those in need rather than too little, an implicit call on members of Congress and the Trump administration to aim high in their still-stalemated deliberations over how much more to spend on aid for households and businesses. Members of Congress and the Trump administration are negotiating over further fiscal programs of perhaps $2 trillion or more. The comments mark a slight shift in Powell's analysis of where the economy stands at a moment when the virus continues to spread and the economy divides between sectors and people doing well and those facing serious trouble. Where his earlier rhetoric focused on building a financial "bridge" to the post-pandemic era, he has now suggested that even a recovery that slips into too low a gear could devolve into a self-fulfilling recession.

"The economy is recovering, but even if we don't have an immediate double-dip recession, if it's just a very, very slow recovery, that itself could be problematic," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist with Oxford Economics.

TRENDING

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

Astronomers turn up the heavy metal to shed light on star formation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Schwartzman gets past Thiem in five-hour battle to reach semis

Argentinas Diego Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal claycourt war of attrition to win 7-61 5-7 6-76 7-65 6-2 and reach his first French Open semi-final on Tuesday. Schwartzman had never beaten a top-five player at a Grand Slam ...

Trump administration to sharply limit skilled-worker visas

The Trump administration announced plans Tuesday to sharply limit visas issued to skilled workers from overseas, a move officials said was a priority amid job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Department of Homeland Security and De...

Bengal BJP to hold march to state secretariat against 'worsening' law and order on Oct 8

The West Bengal BJP will conduct a protest march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Thursday against the alleged worsening law and order situation and the issue of corruption under the Trinamool Congress government in the state, a saffro...

U.S. Gulf oil platforms shutting as Hurricane Delta strengthens

Energy companies were securing offshore production platforms and evacuating workers on Tuesday, some for the sixth time this year, as a major hurricane took aim at U.S. oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Delta, the 25th named s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020