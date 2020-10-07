Hindustan Zinc launches online buying platform for non-ferrous metals

Vedanta Group company Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Wednesday launched an online buying platform, EVOLVE, for non-ferrous metals. "EVOLVE is designed to offer a three-click buying experience for zinc, lead, silver and acid on a single platform based on real-time pricing on LME/LBMA (London Metal Exchange/ London Bullion Market Association)," the company said in a statement.

The buyers can buy a quantity as low as one tonne, it said. "We have again embarked on a pioneering journey of using technology to revolutionise non-ferrous metal buying experience.

"EVOLVE stands for our vision to offer to our customers, especially MSMEs, hassle-free experience of buying our products online with convenience of smaller size of buy and dynamic pricing," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said. He added that in the sphere of online shopping experience, EVOLVE will enable the company to contribute to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

The company said the platform will also facilitate the creation of a daily rupee benchmark price in the Indian market. Besides, it will offer integrated solutions, including KYC for customer onboarding and GST integration, for credit management and accounting, auto hedging (in collaboration with JPMorgan) as well as product management, it added..