Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and CVDB sign EUR 1.4m grant to improve Jordanian Municipal Energy Efficiency

The Programme is an important initiative that seeks to invest in energy efficiency across Jordanian Municipalities.

EIB | Amman | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:21 IST
EIB and CVDB sign EUR 1.4m grant to improve Jordanian Municipal Energy Efficiency
The services will include conducting needed technical studies, development of the pipeline of sub-projects of the programme and supporting its management. Image Credit: ANI

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Cities and Villages Development Bank (CVDB) have signed a Technical Assistance cooperation agreement of EUR 1.4 million grant to support the implementation of the CVDB - Municipal Energy Efficiency Programme. The Programme is an important initiative that seeks to invest in energy efficiency across Jordanian Municipalities.

The advisory services are complementary to the EUR 45 million EIB loan provided to the CVDB in October last year. The services will include conducting needed technical studies, development of the pipeline of sub-projects of the programme and supporting its management. The project's pipeline will include sub-projects that improve municipal services buildings and lighting infrastructure throughout Jordan, the refurbishment and energy efficiency upgrade of public buildings and the installation of solar panel facilities on buildings, solar farms and public lighting investments.

The Bank's support for the project comes through a grant under the EIB's Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), which is designed to strengthen EU Southern Neighbouring countries' ability to address key challenges. The Municipal Energy Efficiency Programme is in line with the current EU-Jordan partnership Priorities and Compact, especially the objectives of "sustainable use and management of natural resources". The programme will contribute to the objective of developing energy efficiency and renewable energy investments to attain reduction of energy use by 20%, and improve the contribution of renewables in electricity generation to 15%.

Dario Scannapieco, Vice President of the Bank commented on the signature: "EIB, the Bank of the European Unions is a longstanding partner to Jordan. We are happy to complement our financing to the Municipal Energy Efficiency Programme with advisory services to facilitate and support our Jordanian partners in the successful implementation of the programme."

The EU's Ambassador to Jordan, H.E. Maria Hadjitheodosiou, welcomed the continued cooperation between the EIB and the Cities and Villages Development Bank. She highlighted that the advisory services that will be provided via this cooperation agreement are fully aligned with and reinforce the EU's partnership agreement with Jordan.

Osama Al-Azzam the DG of CVDB added that this grant will provide consultancy and Technical support services that will contribute to the implementation of the project in accordance with best practices and for the interest of Jordanian municipalities in order to reduce the electric energy bill and reduce the financial burdens on the municipalities.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses

Barcelona have begun a process to reduce the pay of players, coaches and non-sporting staff to adapt to the huge losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a club source said on Wednesday. Staff have been notified by the club of the need...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The uncertain fate of the U.S. coronavirus aid package and the diseases spread in the White House were in focus, as President Donald Trump halted talks with Congress over economic stimulus, while senior adviser Stephen Miller became the lat...

Amid uncertainty over domestic season, Uttarkhand announces 'bio-bubble' camp from Oct 14

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand CAU has decided to conduct a one-month training camp for its senior mens squad in a bio-secure environment from October 14. While Cricket Association of Bengal CAB has started physical training session ...

ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium Announces Reputable Symposium For Biorisk Mitigation & Infection Control

- The India chapter will be hosted virtually by Informa Markets in India in partnership with international cleaning industry association, ISSA on December 11, 2020 MUMBAI, India, Oct. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- Informa Markets in India, the or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020