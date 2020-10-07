Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leading Luminaries and Asia-Pacific Attendees Converged at the Universal Robots "Meet the Cobot Leaders" keynote

Universal Robots, the global leader in collaborative robots (cobots), has successfully completed the first "Meet the Cobot Leaders" session in Asia-Pacific, a 'live' online interactive congress on cobots and their encompassing role in the future of manufacturing throughout Asia-Pacific. The event ran on 6 October 2020, from 10

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:22 IST
Leading Luminaries and Asia-Pacific Attendees Converged at the Universal Robots "Meet the Cobot Leaders" keynote
Universal Robots. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Universal Robots, the global leader in collaborative robots (cobots), has successfully completed the first "Meet the Cobot Leaders" session in Asia-Pacific, a 'live' online interactive congress on cobots and their encompassing role in the future of manufacturing throughout Asia-Pacific. The event ran on 6 October 2020, from 10:30 to 11:15 AM (IST). Leading Luminaries and Asia Pacific Attendees Converged at the Universal Robots "Meet the Cobot Leaders" keynote 'Collaborative Automation for the Asia-Pacific Manufacturer' by Pradeep David, General Manager, South Asia, Universal Robots, James McKew, Regional Director, APAC, Universal Robots, and Darrell Adams Head, SEA & Oceania, Universal Robots from 9:30 to 10:15 (IST) on 6 October 2020.

Collaborative Robots Leaders and practitioners connected online to share insights on future-proofing manufacturing in Asia- Pacific. Pradeep David along with Amar Barud, Senior Manager - Industrial Engineering, Continental also spoke at another keynote session titled 'Conquering Manufacturing in the COVID-19 Era with Cobots - Customer Spotlight: Continental India' at 12:30-1:15 PM (IST) today. The session highlighted Continental India's journey with cobots enabling zero downtime. Leading cobot luminaries, Jurgen von Hollen, President of Universal Robots, James McKew, Regional Director of APAC, Universal Robots, and Dr Che Fai YEONG, Director of DF Automation and Robotics and Associate Professor at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, expounded industry insights and answered important questions from industry practitioners and attendees online, with visionary and practical insights on post-pandemic manufacturing, and how manufacturers in Asia-Pacific can be future-ready.

Dr. Yeong, a name associated with robotics and inventions in Malaysia, and a winner of more than 100 awards nationally and internationally, moderated the session. COVID-19 and Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 exacerbated existing challenges and exposed new vulnerabilities for manufacturers around the world. The serious disruption to supply chains, sudden material shortages, and steep swings in demand left manufacturers grappling with changes. Labour-intensive manufacturing has been hit painfully by the regional governments' COVID-19 measures of extended lockdowns and social distancing.

But such measures present an opportunity for labour-centric manufacturers to rethink their operations, on ways to keep production going while adhering to regulatory measures, without sacrificing cost efficiency, and to future-proof operations for more resilience. The event converged the luminaries and attendees with a lively exchange of ideas and recommendations. "In Asia-Pacific, business owners and operators have to juggle costs, value creation, and profit. In some locales where real estate is costly, such as Singapore and other metropolitan cities, cobots can be a tremendous help in maximising floor space with human operators and cobots working in tandem to achieve the highest levels of production while adhering to physical distancing guidelines," said James McKew, Regional Director of APAC, Universal Robots.

Surmounting challenges with innovation Cobots have been the perfect nimble tool for many innovative applications throughout the world, and especially in an emerging ASEAN markets where the adoption rates of cobots and other industrial robots have been steadily outpacing the established Western markets.

This is especially since Universal Robots' cobots do not require professional engineers or software developers to utilise the cobots, anyone with an ability to operating a simple graphical tablet will be able to command and control such cobots after some basic training. For example, cobots have found their way into medical applications because of the COVID-19 crisis, with applications such as swab testing, sterilisation, and mobilised disinfection, including the disinfection of aircraft seat arm rests to alleviate the possibility of repetitive strain injuries or even infections in humans.

Cobots have also ensured business continuity in India. Multinational PC-manufacturer Dell saw a huge increase in demands for laptops as work-from-home and online schooling suddenly surged. With the help of multiple cobots in their assembly lines, Dell was able to meet these increased demands while also ensuring social distancing on the shop floor, with humans and cobots working together. Even smaller businesses like Krishi Group, a Bangalore-based SME supplying irrigation equipment, was able to use their cobot to meet the demands of farmers, despite operating with only 50-60 per cent of their usual staff.

"In today's transient and volatile world, it is no longer possible to readily or easily forecast forward trends. It is therefore critical for any company to be flexible and agile. Businesses and leaders have to leverage on the best available technologies, such as cobots, to empower innovative applications for businesses to adjust dynamically to situations and crises, and to adapt existing infrastructures to address organisational and customers' needs," said Jurgen von Hollen, President, Universal Robots. "We foresee cobots to grow exponentially in the very near future in our ASEAN region, especially in the small and medium businesses (SMBs) segment. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of cobots in many industries. I believe Universal Robots to be a pre-eminent leader in steering the development and adoption of cobots in our region to help businesses succeed against obsolescence, especially since their cobots are especially easy to learn and operate," said Dr. Yeong, moderator of "Meet the Cobot Leaders" conference, and Director of DF Automation and Robotics.

"Meet the Cobot Leaders" is part of "WeAreCobots APAC", the first collaborative robots virtual expo in Asia Pacific, hosted by Universal Robots. From 6 to 8 October 2020, participants can gain enriching insights from more than a hundred automation experts on overcoming manufacturing challenges in Asia-Pacific, visit a wide array UR+ partner exhibition booths, select from 45 live demos and ask questions during online session. "Meet the Cobot Leaders" and All 15 online keynote sessions, including "Meet the Cobot Leaders" will be on-demand at wearecobots from 9 October to 7 November 2020.

Universal Robots (UR) was founded in 2005 to make robot technology accessible to all by developing small, user-friendly, reasonably priced, flexible collaborative robots (cobots) that are safe to work with. Since the first cobot was launched in 2008, the company has experienced considerable growth with the user-friendly cobot now sold worldwide. The company, which is a part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and has regional offices in the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Turkey, China, India, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Mexico. In 2019, Universal Robots had a revenue of USD 248 million.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Election bot counters sexist abuse in New Zealand, one tweet at a time

By Preeti Kannan WELLINGTON, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An abuse-fighting bot has sent out hundreds of positive messages on social media to counter the online harassment of women candidates in New Zealands general election.Prime Min...

Govt approves proposal for construction of Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor

Government has approved the Ministry of Railways proposal for a revised cost estimate for construction of the Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor Project at an estimated cost of Rs. 8574.98 crore. The project envisages the construction of a ...

First look trailer of Tom Hanks starring 'News of the World' out

The first look trailer of News of the World starring American actor Tom Hanks was released on Wednesday. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, according to the Universal Pictures.According to Variety, the film reunited...

LANXESS India conferred with top Indian Chemical Council Awards

Mumbai Maharashtra India ANIPNN Specialty Chemical company, LANXESS India rounded off the work done during 2019 by being recognized by Indias apex national body representing all branches of the Chemical Industry, the INDIAN CHEMICAL COUNCIL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020