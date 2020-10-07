Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wirecard scandal drives German coalition to tighter oversight

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht from the Social Democrats (SPD) said the reform plan had been agreed with the conservative-led chancellery and economy ministry, confirming an earlier Reuters report. Lawmakers have launched a parliamentary inquiry in an effort to force the government to reveal more about the failure to avert Germany's biggest post-war corporate fraud, pressuring Scholz who is the SPD candidate to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel in next year's federal election.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:12 IST
Wirecard scandal drives German coalition to tighter oversight

Germany's coalition government agreed a package of reforms to financial and accounting rules aimed at avoiding another Wirecard scandal on Wednesday, but opposition lawmakers said it lacked detail on scope and timing. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht from the Social Democrats (SPD) said the reform plan had been agreed with the conservative-led chancellery and economy ministry, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Lawmakers have launched a parliamentary inquiry in an effort to force the government to reveal more about the failure to avert Germany's biggest post-war corporate fraud, pressuring Scholz who is the SPD candidate to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel in next year's federal election. Presenting the plan a day before the first session of the inquiry, Scholz said the reforms should help restore trust in Germany as a business and investment location.

"We want the BaFin watchdog to have more bite," Scholz said. The coalition has agreed to extend BaFin's powers to include the right to get information from third parties, to conduct forensic investigations, and to inform the public at an early stage about its actions on balance sheet control.

But Danyal Bayaz, finance spokesman for the opposition Greens, said the government's plans were disappointing. "Olaf Scholz is trying to present himself as the master of transparency by pretending he is on top of things - just one day before the start of the parliamentary inquiry," Bayaz said.

To avoid conflict of interest, Berlin wants to strengthen the independence of auditors by introducing a duty to switch external auditors every 10 years, the plan seen by Reuters said. "We'll also sharpen the separation between auditing and consulting in companies of public interest," it read.

Lambrecht said she wanted to toughen legislation so that auditors can be made liable in civil law suits more easily. In addition, Berlin aims to improve oversight at a European Union level as part of efforts to harmonize the bloc's capital market, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States as a role model.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Putin says he has noted Joe Biden's harsh anti-Russian rhetoric

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had noted what he called sharp anti-Russian rhetoric from U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but that he had been encouraged by Bidens comments on arms control.Putin, in c...

Tennis-'Be more gentle!' Siegemund implores after time violation

Laura Siegemund called for clarity around the time violation rule in tennis on Wednesday after she received a warning for being too slow with her serve at a crucial point during her French Open quarter-final loss against Petra Kvitova. To h...

U.S. Supreme Court hears Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday considered whether to protect Alphabet Incs Google from a long-running lawsuit by Oracle Corp accusing it of infringing Oracle copyrights to build the Android operating system that runs most of the worlds...

U.N. to Bangladesh: do more to end child marriage

Bangladesh must do more to tackle child marriage if it is to meet its own goal of eliminating the crime by 2041, according to a United Nations report released on Wednesday.This human rights violation...isrobbing children of their childhoods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020