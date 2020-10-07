Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dube Trade Port fuel cell manufacturing facility presents opportunities: DTIC DG

October said Vodacom has already deployed 300 of its fuel cells, with the potential for an additional R1 billion in contracts with the telecoms sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:38 IST
Dube Trade Port fuel cell manufacturing facility presents opportunities: DTIC DG
October highlighted several key investments made by international motor manufacturing companies such as Ford Motors, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen in the South African economy. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa is slowly making inroads in beneficiation and industrialisation, with the successful construction of the first fuel cell manufacturing facility at the Dube Trade Port being a prime example of what the country can achieve.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) Director-General, Lionel October, on Wednesday said the fuel cell manufacturing facility, located at the Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in KwaZulu-Natal, presents opportunities for platinum beneficiation and new green industries.

October said Vodacom has already deployed 300 of its fuel cells, with the potential for an additional R1 billion in contracts with the telecoms sector.

One of the strategic objectives of the department, October said, is to facilitate transformation in the economy to promote industrial development, investment, competitiveness and employment creation.

October's comments come as he tabled the Annual Performance Reports for the financial year 2019/20 of the Economic Development Department and the Department of Trade and Industry to the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry.

"In the pharmaceutical sector, a local manufacturer of vaccines, Biovac, was awarded 85% of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation three-year tender, a transversal health contract of the Department of Health. This sustained the 318 specialised jobs in the manufacturing facility in Cape Town.

"In the transition of HIV treatment, local manufacturers were able to access technology to locally manufacture the new treatment," said October.

In the automotive sector, the DG said several strides have been made, including the launch of the Automotive Industry Transformation Fund in November 2019.

The aim of the fund is to seed, develop and grow black-owned companies within the automotive supply chain.

It is expected to be fully operational from 2021.

October highlighted several key investments made by international motor manufacturing companies such as Ford Motors, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen in the South African economy.

Sector masterplans

One of the key initiatives of the dtic has been the development of masterplans for different sectors of the economy, with the aim of developing and protecting them to ensure they contribute towards economic growth and job creation.

October said the Poultry and the Retail-Clothing, Textile and Footwear Masterplans were developed and launched at the Presidential Investment Conference in November 2019.

The South African Poultry Association (SAPA) made a commitment of investment to the tune of R1.7 billion, while R7 billion worth of investment was committed to the clothing and textile industry.

On administrative matters, October said dtic boasted 100% eligible creditor payments processed well within 30 days. The department also surpassed the 50% target of women representativity at senior management level.

The Economic Development Department and the Department of Trade and Industry recently merged to form the dtic following a decision of President Cyril Ramaphosa to restructure government.

The Auditor-General gave both departments clean audit reports for the 2019/20 financial year.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Putin says he has noted Joe Biden's harsh anti-Russian rhetoric

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had noted what he called sharp anti-Russian rhetoric from U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but that he had been encouraged by Bidens comments on arms control.Putin, in c...

Tennis-'Be more gentle!' Siegemund implores after time violation

Laura Siegemund called for clarity around the time violation rule in tennis on Wednesday after she received a warning for being too slow with her serve at a crucial point during her French Open quarter-final loss against Petra Kvitova. To h...

U.S. Supreme Court hears Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday considered whether to protect Alphabet Incs Google from a long-running lawsuit by Oracle Corp accusing it of infringing Oracle copyrights to build the Android operating system that runs most of the worlds...

U.N. to Bangladesh: do more to end child marriage

Bangladesh must do more to tackle child marriage if it is to meet its own goal of eliminating the crime by 2041, according to a United Nations report released on Wednesday.This human rights violation...isrobbing children of their childhoods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020