RLD workers in Muzaffarnagar to hold protest against baton charge on Jayant Chaudhary

RLD workers in Muzaffarnagar to hold protest against baton charge on Jayant ChaudharyPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:24 IST
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) activists in Muzaffarnagar will on Thursday stage a protest against the police baton charge on their party leader Jayant Chaudhary when he had gone to meet the Hathras victim's family
RLD district president Ajit Rathi on Wednesday claimed that thousands of people from western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will also attend the protest rally
Meanwhile, the authorities in Muzaffarnagar district have made security and traffic arrangements in view of the proposed rally.
