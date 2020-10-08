Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast police rescue 11 children working on cocoa farms

Police on Wednesday rescued 11 children and two teenagers working on cocoa plantations in southwestern Ivory Coast and arrested three farmers on suspicion of people trafficking, the police commissioner said. Child labour increased in the world's top cocoa producer during the coronavirus lockdown, according to a report in June by the Swiss-based International Cocoa Initiative (ICI).

Reuters | Yamoussoukro | Updated: 08-10-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 01:43 IST
Ivory Coast police rescue 11 children working on cocoa farms
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@childreninwar)

Police on Wednesday rescued 11 children and two teenagers working on cocoa plantations in southwestern Ivory Coast and arrested three farmers on suspicion of people trafficking, the police commissioner said.

Child labour increased in the world's top cocoa producer during the coronavirus lockdown, according to a report in June by the Swiss-based International Cocoa Initiative (ICI). "We conducted this operation this morning in the two major cocoa-producing cities ... and arrested the farmers who were employing them in their fields," police commissioner Luc Zaka said.

The children were shelling cocoa pods in a field near approximately 20 adults, Zaka said. Initially planned for May and June, the operation was postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Ivorian government introduced restrictions on March 16, including closing schools and partially sealing its external borders. Most of those measures have now been lifted.

In December last year Ivorian police rescued more than a hundred children from cocoa plantations during a similar operation in the east of the country. More than one million children work illegally on cocoa plantations in the west African country, a figure that has been rising steadily over the last decade, according to charities working in the sector.

In March the police received more resources and opened six operational centres in the main cocoa producing regions to better combat child trafficking and labour. "Now that we have more means, we can deploy faster to all corners and carry out these kinds of operations," Zaka said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. women organize watch parties for historic VP debate

The U.S. vice presidential debate on Wednesday night will pitch Kamala Harris, the first woman of color on a major ticket, against a conservative, white male vice president - and some Americans, especially women, are gearing up to watch the...

Soccer-Spain, Portugal agree to push ahead with 2030 World Cup bid

Spain and Portugal have signed an agreement to push ahead with their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the Spanish football federation RFEF said on Wednesday. The countries federations ratified an agreement to promote the joint candidac...

Saudi Arabia must focus on own interests, national security while serving Palestinian cause -Prince Bandar

Saudi Arabias former intelligence chief and ambassador to the United States, Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, said the kingdom must focus on its own interests and security while supporting the Palestinian cause. In the final episode ...

Soccer-Giroud becomes France's second top scorer in Ukraine rout

Olivier Giroud became Frances second top scorer when he netted a double to take his international tally to 42 goals as the world champions crushed an injury and COVID-19-ravaged Ukraine 7-1 in a friendly in a near-empty Stade de France on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020