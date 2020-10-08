Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 8

Headlines North of England to follow Scotland's lead on pub curbs https://on.ft.com/3jGBu4J Barnier and Frost hint at space for compromises in Brexit trade talks https://on.ft.com/3izV3u4 Cambridge Analytica probe finds no evidence it misused data to influence Brexit https://on.ft.com/3iJHiJk Overview UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Wednesday night drawing up plans for tough restrictions on pubs and restaurants across the north of England as the Treasury finalised a new package of coronavirus support for the stricken hospitality industry.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 06:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 06:17 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

North of England to follow Scotland's lead on pub curbs https://on.ft.com/3jGBu4J Barnier and Frost hint at space for compromises in Brexit trade talks https://on.ft.com/3izV3u4

Cambridge Analytica probe finds no evidence it misused data to influence Brexit https://on.ft.com/3iJHiJk Overview

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Wednesday night drawing up plans for tough restrictions on pubs and restaurants across the north of England as the Treasury finalised a new package of coronavirus support for the stricken hospitality industry. The UK and EU's chief Brexit negotiators have spoken of the need to explore compromises on the most difficult issues remaining in the two sides' trade talks, as Britain's cabinet office minister Michael Gove said there was "cause for steady optimism".

A sprawling investigation into controversial digital marketing firm Cambridge Analytica and its associate company SCL has found no evidence that it misused data in an attempt to influence the 2016 Brexit referendum or help any Russian intervention in political processes. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

