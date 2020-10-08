Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ocean Contracting Ltd fined $75,000 for making false representations

In sentencing notes, Judge Neave in the Christchurch District Court said: “This was a situation that was created by the company’s flawed policies and for which the company must accept responsibility.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-10-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 07:51 IST
Ocean Contracting Ltd fined $75,000 for making false representations
Judge Neave said that “a number of the complainants are financially vulnerable. Paying for the top-up procedure was a significant expense for them.” Image Credit: Pixabay

Heat pump servicing company Ocean Contracting Limited has been fined $75,000 for making false or misleading representations to 10 customers in Otago and Southland, following a Commerce Commission investigation.

The company earlier pleaded guilty to 10 charges under the Fair Trading Act 1986.

Ocean Contracting approached customers and offered to service their heat pumps. During that service inspection, it advised that their heat pumps were leaking refrigerant gas, that it would cost between $180 and $400 to "top up" the refrigerant gas, and that the heat pump would stop functioning correctly if a "top-up" was not performed. Some customers were shown a gauge purporting to record low gas pressure.

In fact, none of the complainants' heat pumps required a refrigerant top-up. Many of the complainants' heat pumps were fully functional. Where heat pumps had problems, they were not leaking refrigerant gas. During the Commission's investigation, an Ocean Contracting technician admitted falsely diagnosing refrigerant leaks.

In sentencing notes, Judge Neave in the Christchurch District Court said: "This was a situation that was created by the company's flawed policies and for which the company must accept responsibility."

For the Commission, Chair Anna Rawlings said "any business which cold calls or door knocks for customers should note that Ocean Contracting was held liable for the representations made by its employee because its technician made the false or misleading representations within the scope of his employment and as a representative of the company. Staff should be properly trained and systems should be in place to ensure that they do not mislead customers about the need for any services or about the kind of services actually delivered."

All ten complainants are from Otago or Southland and received cold calls by telephone from Ocean Contracting in 2016 or 2017, later followed by a visit to service their heat pumps. Most complainants were retired.

Judge Neave said that "a number of the complainants are financially vulnerable. Paying for the top-up procedure was a significant expense for them."

Ms Rawlings said "the victims in this offending had no way of knowing whether or not the claims made about servicing their heat pumps were accurate. They relied on the expertise of Ocean Contracting and they were misled into paying Ocean Contracting for services they did not need. Several complainants later incurred more unnecessary costs because they hired another company to check the claims made by Ocean Contracting."

Ocean Contracting has agreed to pay reparation to the victims identified in the charging documents for the expenses they incurred as a result of the conduct.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. warns China against Taiwan attack, stresses U.S. 'ambiguity'

The U.S. national security adviser warned China on Wednesday against any attempt to take Taiwan by force, saying amphibious landings were notoriously difficult and there was a lot of ambiguity about how the United States would respond. Robe...

Suicide note of Ashwani Kumar says he ended life due to disease, disability: Himachal DGP

The suicide note of former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex-Central Bureau of Investigation CBI Director Ashwani Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, revealed that he ended his life due to dis...

PM Modi greets IAF on its foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Indian Air Force on its foundation day, saying the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect the country inspire everyone. In a tweet on the Air Force Day, he lauded the ...

Governor concerned over potentially 'devastating' Hurricane Delta hit to southwest Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said he is worried that Hurricane Delta, which is gathering strength to impact the central U.S. Gulf Coast, may drift west to hit areas heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura in late August.If this hurricane ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020