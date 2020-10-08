ANALYSTS' VIEW-Investors and analysts react to U.S. vice presidential debate
S&P 500 index futures rose 0.3% as the debate ended, building on earlier gains of 0.16%. Public opinion polls and betting markets have shown support rising for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he contracted the coronavirus.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-10-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 08:15 IST
Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice president candidate Kamala Harris sparred on Wednesday in a pivotal debate ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. S&P 500 index futures rose 0.3% as the debate ended, building on earlier gains of 0.16%.
Public opinion polls and betting markets have shown support rising for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he contracted the coronavirus. For Reuters' main story on the debate, click on Analysts' comments KENNY NG, EVERBRIGHT SUN HUNG KAI STRATEGIST, HONG KONG:
"In my opinion, investors are paying attention to the second debate of the U.S. presidential election. At the same time, Asian stock markets are performing mixed, while U.S. stock futures are slightly going up. "I think the current market will still make further observations on the U.S. election. On the other hand, Biden is currently leading the polls, and the market has begun to digest the expectations of Biden's election."
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- Mike Pence
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Asian
- Kamala Harris
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate Republicans, Romney pave way for vote on Trump Supreme Court pick
POLL-Asian business confidence rebounds sharply, pandemic casts shadow- Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks struggle to build on Wall Street gains, dollar rises
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks struggle as investors focus on U.S. dollar
Asian shares mixed as worries percolate over pandemic