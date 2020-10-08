Left Menu
ADB commits to support Indonesia in achieving recovery from COVID-19

As part of this commitment, ADB has launched a new publication on green recovery in Southeast Asia, as economies, including Indonesia, are taking a wide range of concerted measures to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and guide recovery.

ADB | Jakarta | Updated: 08-10-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 08:19 IST
ADB’s recently adopted its 2020–2024 Country Partnership Strategy for Indonesia focuses on improving people’s well-being, accelerating economic recovery, and strengthening resilience. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) commits to support Indonesia in achieving inclusive and sustainable recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and boosting its medium-term economic outlook.

As part of this commitment, ADB has launched a new publication on green recovery in Southeast Asia, as economies, including Indonesia, are taking a wide range of concerted measures to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and guide recovery. The publication urges policymakers to use green and innovative financing approaches to help catalyze public and private infrastructure investments that are required to bolster recovery.

ADB's recently adopted its 2020–2024 Country Partnership Strategy for Indonesia focuses on improving people's well-being, accelerating economic recovery, and strengthening resilience. The strategy aims to help Indonesia emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on building back better and greener, catalyzing investment and jobs, and boosting the economic outlook. It has a wide range of projects and programs involving financial and knowledge support and technical assistance to support Indonesia.

"In this context and on the back of our ongoing and planned support to Indonesia, ADB believes that the adoption of the omnibus bill on job creation, along with other appropriate policy, institutional and regulatory measures, will help Indonesia's recovery and boost the medium-term economic outlook, including for investment and quality jobs," said ADB Country Director for Indonesia Winfried Wicklein. "At the same time, ADB is looking forward to supporting the Government of Indonesia towards achieving more equitable labour market outcomes and addressing concerns on environmental sustainability."

