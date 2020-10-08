Spain lowers net 2020 bond issuance target by 15 bln euros

The Spanish government will lower its net borrowing in the financial markets by 15 billion euros ($17.65 billion) this year from its previously announced target, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

The ministry in May said it planned to raise 130 billion euros this year to pay for coronavirus-linked spending. ($1 = 0.8497 euros)

Also Read: Discontent simmers as Spanish authorities spar over Madrid lockdown