Left Menu
Development News Edition

Housing prices fall 2-7 pc in July-Sep in 6 top cities

"Hyderabad and Bengaluru were the only markets that witnessed a price increment of 4 per cent and 3 per cent y-o-y respectively, as developers in these pre-dominantly end-user markets sustained pricing power in a favourable demand-supply scenario," Knight Frank India said in its report released on Thursday. According to the report, housing sales stood at 33,403 units during July-September of this calendar year, which is 3.5 times higher than 9,632 units recorded in the previous quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:22 IST
Housing prices fall 2-7 pc in July-Sep in 6 top cities

The average housing prices declined by 2-7 per cent year-on-year during July-September in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad on lower demand amid COVID-19 pandemic, according to Knight Frank India. Prices, however, increased in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, during July-September 2020 compared with the year-ago period.

Chennai saw the maximum fall of 7 per cent, followed by Delhi-NCR and Pune at 5 per cent. Rates dipped 3 per cent each in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, while Mumbai witnessed 2 per cent price correction.

The weighted average prices in Q3 2020 registered a year–on–year (y-o-y) decline in six of the eight markets, the consultant said. "Hyderabad and Bengaluru were the only markets that witnessed a price increment of 4 per cent and 3 per cent y-o-y respectively, as developers in these pre-dominantly end-user markets sustained pricing power in a favourable demand-supply scenario," Knight Frank India said in its report released on Thursday.

According to the report, housing sales stood at 33,403 units during July-September of this calendar year, which is 3.5 times higher than 9,632 units recorded in the previous quarter. “There has been a meaningful improvement in sales and launches in Q3 2020. Developers have been focusing on liquidating inventory and homebuyers inclined to purchase ready assets has translated into reduced unsold inventory levels in this quarter," Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said.

For markets such as Mumbai and Pune, he said the additional push by the state government in the form of reduced stamp duty has helped in demand generation. "Going forward, the festival season will be crucial for developers. This may prove to be an opportune time for end-users with adequate financial stability to make their investments. The near-term outlook on sales continues to depend on the speed and trajectory of recovery in the economy in the months ahead," Baijal said.

Sales improved compared to April-June period as developers offered financial benefits, discount and easy payment options to attract buyers. Lower home loan interest rate also supported pick-up in residential sales, the report said. Builders adopted digital tools to engage with customers. The acute labour crunch experienced in the earlier part of the lockdown also started to ease out, as workers began to return to main cities seeking employment.

"Even while there is a considerable distance from normality, the residential sector has started to show signs of improvement in Q3 2020," the consultant said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

South Asia faces worst ever recession, tipping millions into poverty - World Bank

Millions of people in South Asia are being pushed into extreme poverty as the region where a quarter of humanity lives suffers its worst-ever recession due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank said on Thursd...

SC asks advocates' association to withdraw plea seeking interest-free loans for lawyers

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Supreme Court Arguing Counsel Association SCACA to withdraw its plea seeking interest-free loans for advocates and allowed it to file an intervention application in a pending matter on a similar issue...

German Bund yield slips; ECB meeting minutes awaited

European government bonds edged down on Thursday, with the benchmark German Bund yield slipping from the 16-day highs it reached the day before, before European Central Bank meeting minutes are released.Global market sentiment was lifted by...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Piecemeal U.S. stimulus hopes boost stocks, European futures up

A gauge of Asian shares climbed to a one-month high on Thursday on renewed hopes for more U.S. stimulus, while investors decided a key U.S. political debate ahead of November elections had not altered the odds much.MSCIs broadest index of A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020