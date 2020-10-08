Left Menu
Development News Edition

German Bund yield slips; ECB meeting minutes awaited

European government bonds edged down on Thursday, with the benchmark German Bund yield slipping from the 16-day highs it reached the day before, before European Central Bank meeting minutes are released. Global market sentiment was lifted by optimism about possible U.S. fiscal stimulus, after President Donald Trump sent a flurry of tweets on Wednesday urging Congress to pass aid packages.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:24 IST
German Bund yield slips; ECB meeting minutes awaited
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European government bonds edged down on Thursday, with the benchmark German Bund yield slipping from the 16-day highs it reached the day before, before European Central Bank meeting minutes are released.

Global market sentiment was lifted by optimism about possible U.S. fiscal stimulus, after President Donald Trump sent a flurry of tweets on Wednesday urging Congress to pass aid packages. The renewed hopes for stimulus saw euro zone yields edge higher on Wednesday. In the United States, Treasury prices fell and the yield curve steepened. But this move slowed on Thursday, with core euro zone bond yields slipping in early London trading.

Germany's benchmark Bund yield was down less than one basis point on the day at -0.501% at 0720 GMT. The spread between German and U.S. 10-year yields was 127 bps, close to its widest since March. "The rise in market rates and steeper curves is a good thing, as it signals some unwinding of pain. And it has been made in America so far; the widening in the spread between USD and EUR market rates confirms this," wrote ING rates strategists in a note to clients.

"It is still closer to crisis levels than to more normal levels, but the path that the spread is on is an auspicious one. What we want to see here is a classic U.S. recovery that helps to lift the likes of Europe in the same direction," they said. "The bond market is in the early phase of pricing in that exact likelihood. But we still have some way to go."

Italy's 10-year bond yield was also flat on the day, at 0.783% and the spread between German and Italian 10-year yields widened slightly, after reaching its tightest in eight months. ECB meeting minutes for the September meeting are due at 1130 GMT. Investors will be scrutinising them for comments about euro strength.

Recent comments by ECB policymakers have curbed market expectations for a rate cut. "We would argue that the focus in financial markets has now turned to the dismal inflation readings in September as the prime justification for pricing more ECB easing," said ING, adding that no new steps are expected before December.

Elsewhere, Italy is expected to tap up to 2 billion euros worth of long-dated bonds.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's virus cases rise over 40%, Warsaw to face new curbs

Polands daily coronavirus cases surged over 40 on Thursday compared to the previous day, as infection rates hit a new record just as the capital Warsaw was set to be added to a list of areas with additional restrictions.Poland faces spirall...

UP: Lotus farmers in distress due to inadequate supply of compost, pesticides

Lotus farmers in Moradabad are in distress due to an inadequate supply of compost and pesticides amid the pandemic which has adversely affected the crop. We couldnt get enough compost and pesticides at the time of plantation which has cause...

IPL 13: Have trusted Rohit bhai's suggestions blindly, says Suryakumar

By Baidurjo Bhose Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been looking in fine form in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL and even as many have struggled to hit top gear after the coronavirus-induced break, he has looked ...

Croatia reports record high 542 daily COVID-19 cases

Croatias daily COVID-19 infections hit a record high 542 on Thursday, health authorities said. The previous record high of 369 was reported on Sept. 3.Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Croatia has reported 18,989 cases with 310 fatalities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020