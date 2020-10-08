Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar, yen dip as U.S. stimulus hopes help risk-on mood

It recovered in early deals in London to trade 0.1% higher to the dollar on the day. Money-market pricing of an April 2021 rate cut increased after the remarks and the kiwi slipped to a three-week low against the Aussie, before paring losses a little.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:42 IST
FOREX-Dollar, yen dip as U.S. stimulus hopes help risk-on mood
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar and safe-haven Japanese yen nursed losses on Thursday, after revived hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus improved investor sentiment, while the prospect of negative interest rates knocked the New Zealand dollar lower.

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seem open to pursuing a stimulus package for the airline industry, even though Trump halted talks with Democrats for a bigger plan. Investors also expect Joe Biden, if elected, would quickly spend money to stimulate growth.

That mood has lifted equity markets and sunk the yen to a three-week low of 106.11. The dollar struggled to recoup losses against other majors, excluding the kiwi. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was down 0.1% on the day.

The euro edged up to $1.1782. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.7163. "Overall, investors seem to be focusing more on the increasing odds of a Biden win and what that might imply for a stimulus package after the election," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss.

"With that eventuality in mind, Trump's decision to stop negotiations now is ultimately a risk-on move, as it increases the likelihood of a decisive Biden win." The New Zealand dollar was the biggest loser among G10 currencies, dropping as much as half a percent after central bank officials again hinted that negative interest rates are possible. It recovered in early deals in London to trade 0.1% higher to the dollar on the day.

Money-market pricing of an April 2021 rate cut increased after the remarks and the kiwi slipped to a three-week low against the Aussie, before paring losses a little. It was last down 0.2% against the dollar at $0.6570. "Today's rhetoric from the RBNZ leaves us of the view it will cut the official cash rate into negative territory before too much longer," BNZ economist Craig Ebert said in a note, forecasting rates at -0.50% later in 2021, from 0.25% currently.

FED SPEAKERS ON RADAR Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting, released on Wednesday, hinted at more easing. Many participants had assumed the economy would be supported by fiscal spending, and some were open to further debate about the Fed's bon- buying programme.

"This nuance did not come across in Powell's post-meeting press conference nor in recent speeches," National Australia Bank economist Tapas Strickland said in a note on Thursday. "In that vein it is worth noting that the Fed's (Loretta) Mester on Monday said she might support shifting asset purchases to more longer-dated bonds."

It has also focused investor attention on speeches from Fed members Eric Rosengren and Raphael Bostic, at 1610 GMT and 1800 GMT respectively, for any further hints at the Fed's thinking. Elsewhere, the U.S. vice presidential debate reinforced investor expectations on the likely policies of a Trump or Biden administration.

"Pence reiterated his hardline stance against China ... meanwhile, Senator Harris said Trump lost the trade war with China," said Mizuho's chief Asia FX strategist Ken Cheung. "That says Biden's victory should mitigate the risk of resuming the trade war, which could prompt the People's Bank of China to allow yuan depreciation again to counter the tariffs impact," he said.

He expects the onshore yuan to be fixed around 6.79 per dollar when trading resumes after a week-long holiday in China on Friday - more or less steady despite a weaker dollar. The yuan last traded at 6.7898 onshore and is at 6.7389 in offshore trade.

Sterling traded 0.3% higher at $1.2945. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he believed Britain and the European Union should be able to reach a trade deal, and that he did not expect the new wave of coronavirus cases to be as damaging as the first.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala: AIU seizes gold worth Rs 31.21 lakhs from passenger

The Air Intelligence Unit AUI at Kannur Airport seized gold worth Rs 31.21 lakhs from a passenger arrived here from Dubai, an official said on Thursday.The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur Airport seized 615 grams of gold worth Rs 31,21,145 ...

Guj govt allows pvt labs to conduct rapid antibody tests

In a respite to citizens, the Gujarat government on Thursday granted permission to private laboratories to conduct rapid antibody tests for detecting coronavirus infection. Till now, designated private laboratories were allowed to conduct o...

Poland's virus cases rise over 40%, Warsaw to face new curbs

Polands daily coronavirus cases surged over 40 on Thursday compared to the previous day, as infection rates hit a new record just as the capital Warsaw was set to be added to a list of areas with additional restrictions.Poland faces spirall...

UP: Lotus farmers in distress due to inadequate supply of compost, pesticides

Lotus farmers in Moradabad are in distress due to an inadequate supply of compost and pesticides amid the pandemic which has adversely affected the crop. We couldnt get enough compost and pesticides at the time of plantation which has cause...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020