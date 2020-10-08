Left Menu
ADROSONIC partners with Riversand to devise and offer cloud-native MDM and PIM Solutions for Insurance Sector

Digital Consulting firm ADROSONIC, has partnered with Riversand, a US-based Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution firm, to devise and offer cloud-native MDM and PIM solutions for Insurance markets, specifically in the UK and the USA.

Updated: 08-10-2020 14:20 IST
ADROSONIC. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Digital Consulting firm ADROSONIC, has partnered with Riversand, a US-based Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution firm, to devise and offer cloud-native MDM and PIM solutions for Insurance markets, specifically in the UK and the USA. Riversand has been recognized as a visionary by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant Domain for Master Data Management. With the in-depth expertise in insurance domain and enviable track record in the UK insurance sector, ARDOSONIC will develop and deliver disruptive solutions for its clients. Besides insurance, ARDOSONIC also possess expertise in manufacturing.

"ADROSONIC's strong domain knowledge within Insurance, Manufacturing and Social Welfare organisations is unparalleled in Europe and the US," said Jasleen Ahluwalia, Vice President of Business Development at Riversand. "Their extensive experience in delivering multiple complex data projects, combined with their expertise in Quality Assurance and Automation and fast implementation, will benefit customers and help them realize better competitive value," Jasleen Ahluwalia added.

"Riversand's intuitive, 100 percent cloud-native MDM and PIM solution caters to both B2B and B2C markets. When coupled with ADROSONIC's domain knowledge and expertise in handling complex data projects and comprehensive delivery methodology, this promises cost efficiency and quicker time-to-value, thus lowering the total cost of ownership for the business," said Mayank, CEO and MD at ADROSONIC. "Organisations going through a digital transformation journey are looking for MDM solutions that can be integrated with their cloud-first strategy and our combined efforts fit perfectly with their needs," Mayank added.

Riversand's cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. ADROSONIC is an innovative, business-focused Digital consulting firm empowering organisations with a complete framework of IT Solutions and Services. A trusted partner for both service and product-based companies, ADROSONIC has a global presence with offices in India, UK and the USA.

Possessing competencies in the fields of Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, CRM services, Application Services, Digital Quality Assurance and Software Testing, ADROSONIC strives to pave the Digital Roadmap for emerging and traditional business organisations. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

