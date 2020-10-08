Left Menu
Philips India Intensifies Commitment to Sleep Health in India With the Launch of Three Major Initiatives to Address Sleep Disorders

With initiatives like the certificate course on 'Comprehensive Sleep Medicine', it will be easier for patients in India to have access to sleep specialists and world class technologies to treat sleep disorders." As an industry leader and innovator in sleep and respiratory care, Philips is deeply rooted in its commitment to developing clinically proven solutions that help people take control of their sleep health.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:34 IST
Philips India Intensifies Commitment to Sleep Health in India With the Launch of Three Major Initiatives to Address Sleep Disorders

Partners with Indian Sleep Disorders Association (ISDA) for online certificate course in Sleep Medicine New Delhi, India – Business Wire India Underlining its commitment to promote ‘sleep health’, Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology today partnered with Indian Sleep Disorders Association (ISDA) to offer first-of-its-kind six-month online certified course in Sleep Medicine. Aligned with its focus on providing quality treatment for sleep disorders, Philips has trained more than 500 sleep technicians and guided the launch of more than 650 sleep labs in the country till date. The company also launched a dedicated sleep helpline (1800 258 7678) and Home Sleep Test Solution to enhance access to care for patients suffering from sleep disorders. The six-month course on Sleep Medicine will focus on management, diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. Qualified clinicians will be able to take up this course under the able guidance of Dr. J.C. Suri, Director and Head, Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi and Founder, President and Chairman, Indian Sleep Disorders Association.

Philips has also launched a dedicated free sleep helpline (1800 258 7678) for patients suffering from sleep apnea. Through this helpline, certified sleep educators will assist callers and help them understand their sleep patterns, educate them on the implications of poor sleep and guide them in seeking detailed diagnosis and treatment. Philips sleep educators will provide telephonic guidance at every stage of the patient’s journey and empower them to take informed health decisions. This Home Sleep Testing Solution offered by Philips will support clinicians in doing a sleep test for potential sleep apnea patients in the comfort of their homes. This solution is very pragmatic, especially in the ongoing pandemic since both patients and doctors are concerned about minimizing infection risk and reducing hospital visits. The solution consists of a chest effort belt, a pulse oximeter and a single use nasal cannula which capture vitals overnight. The report can be generated in a matter of few minutes with an automated software.

Introducing the company’s new initiatives on sleep health, Yashica Verma, Business Lead, Sleep and Respiratory Care, Philips Indian Subcontinent said “Sleep disorders are on the rise in India, with 7%-9%[1] of Indian adult population suffering from sleep apnea. Patients with underlying baseline cardiac diseases are also at risk of getting sleep apnea. With symptoms like unwarranted daytime sleepiness and trouble in concentrating, the disorder impacts productivity and overall quality of life. Aligned with our commitment to provide high-quality sleep care, we are proud to partner with Indian Sleep Disorders Association and Dr. J.C. Suri to bring in first-of-its-kind comprehensive online training in sleep medicine. As a global leader in sleep health, these initiatives are the logical next step for us to further underscore the importance of Sleep Medicine and maintaining healthy sleeping habits.” Dr. J.C. Suri highlighted “Sleep is an essential component of health. While people across the world are becoming more educated and aware about the importance of sleep health, the limited number of doctors practicing this specialty is a restricting factor for patients. With initiatives like the certificate course on ‘Comprehensive Sleep Medicine’, it will be easier for patients in India to have access to sleep specialists and world class technologies to treat sleep disorders." As an industry leader and innovator in sleep and respiratory care, Philips is deeply rooted in its commitment to developing clinically proven solutions that help people take control of their sleep health. Philips aims to provide solutions that meet the growing and evolving needs of consumers and healthcare professionals alike. In line with its focus on offering quality, accessible and value-based care, the company also provides 'No-cost EMI' offer on its products under the Respironics range of sleep and respiratory solutions. [1] As per research titled Prevalence of sleep-disordered breathing and sleep apnea in middle-aged urban Indian men by Dr. Udwadia Z.F., Dr. A.V. Doshi, Dr. S.G. Lonkar, Dr. C.I. Singh About Royal Philips Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter PWR PWR.

Videos

