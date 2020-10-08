Prometheus School Noida ties up with Gower College Swansea United Kingdom

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Oct 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of their endeavour to support students and their learning, Prometheus School, Noida has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Gower College, Swansea, United Kingdom. The Gower College offers the A Levels programme. This tie-up will benefit not only the students but also the teaching faculty as the college with its varied student exchanges, winter and summer school and teacher training programmes will have a lot to offer. Aspiring students will have the opportunity to be part of the Oxbridge Program that this college conducts for admission to the prestigious Cambridge and Oxford universities. It is indeed a unique opportunity for Prometheans. A plethora of opportunities for students who will be looking to study overseas especially the United Kingdom will be opened.

"Gower College Swansea is delighted to announce its first partner in India as Prometheus School, Noida. Internationalization is a priority of the College, and we look forward to a productive and long-term collaboration with Prometheus School. Gower College Swansea was established in 1825 and started teaching A levels in 1951. Throughout our history, we have helped thousands of students reach their potential and progress to some of the world's best universities, including Oxford and Cambridge. Likewise, we hope to help students in India to realize their dreams, and this partnership with Prometheus School will be instrumental to this mission," said Mark Jones, the Principal of Gower College. "It is an important milestone for Prometheus School to be partnering with Gower College Swansea. This is the first international partnership for the school and to be associated with Gower College, a veteran in the international educational world, is indeed an honor. The rich experience they bring in, is enabling students of diverse backgrounds realize their dreams in pursuing admissions to some of the top global universities, is well known. I am excited at the countless possibilities to collaborate through this partnership that will benefit the students and faculty of both institutions. This partnership will also serve as a testimony and precedence for other players, in their journey to educational excellence," remarked Mukesh Sharma, the Founding Chairman of Prometheus School.

This MOU and this partnership will provide opportunities for building cultural ties, sharing of best practices through teacher exchanges and quality assurance, concluded Rashima V Varma, Principal Secondary, Prometheus School. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)