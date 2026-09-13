Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is warning that misinformation and disinformation are becoming serious development risks that can weaken climate policy, slow clean-energy transitions and undermine disaster response. Its 2026 report, Frontiers of Information Integrity in Climate Change and Climate-Related Disasters, produced through UNDP's Governance, Rule of Law and Peacebuilding Hub and Digital, AI and Innovation Hub, maps 431 information-integrity interventions. Of these, 49 specifically address climate change and climate-related disasters, comprising 31 climate-only initiatives, five disaster-focused interventions and 13 covering the climate-disaster nexus.

The findings suggest the challenge has changed. Climate misinformation increasingly goes beyond simply denying climate change. New narratives question whether renewable energy works, whether net-zero transitions are affordable and whether climate policies impose high economic costs. Such messages can weaken public confidence, influence political decisions and delay investments needed for climate mitigation and adaptation.

From Climate Denial to Economic Doubt: Why the Information Battle Is Changing

For governments, the shift toward what the report describes as "new denial" makes policymaking more complicated. Misleading narratives can present climate solutions as economically damaging, ineffective or politically motivated even when available evidence does not support those claims. This can make reforms involving energy, infrastructure and net-zero transitions harder to communicate and implement.

The consequences can become more dangerous during climate-related disasters. False rumours and misleading information can disrupt early-warning systems, emergency services and public communication. The risks are especially important for Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, where climate exposure can be high and information ecosystems may have limited resources.

Governments should therefore consider reliable information part of climate and disaster infrastructure. Building an early-warning system is not enough if communities distrust its warnings or misleading information spreads faster than official communication.

45 Response Initiatives but Only 16 on Recovery: Is Climate Action Too Reactive?

The numbers reveal a major weakness in the existing response. Among the climate-related interventions mapped, 21 address prevention, 44 cover detection and monitoring, 45 address response, while only 16 focus on recovery. Just one intervention addresses all four stages through an integrated programme.

This means much of the current effort begins after misleading information has emerged. Fact-checking, monitoring and rapid correction remain necessary, but they cannot alone repair damaged trust.

Governments and development partners should consequently invest more in prevention through media literacy, public education and pre-bunking, which helps people recognize manipulation before encountering it. Recovery also deserves greater financing because repeated misinformation can weaken confidence in scientists, journalists, governments and public institutions long after an individual false claim disappears.

International development institutions could integrate information integrity into climate adaptation programmes, disaster-risk-reduction projects and governance reforms instead of financing it mainly through separate short-term communication campaigns.

Digital Solutions Are Expanding, but Are Vulnerable Communities Being Left Behind?

Almost all mapped interventions incorporate digital or online approaches, while only around one-quarter use offline or in-person strategies and very few primarily rely on community-based approaches. Around two-thirds use multiple communication channels.

This creates a digital-physical gap. Online monitoring and fact-checking may work well for connected populations but can struggle to reach rural communities or people who depend on local radio, schools, community leaders and face-to-face communication.

Development partners should therefore combine technology investments with locally trusted communication networks. The need is particularly important across the Global South, where national and subnational interventions are more common and climate vulnerability can intersect with connectivity and institutional capacity constraints.

There is also a geographic policy gap. More than half of mapped climate interventions operate globally, but regional initiatives remain comparatively limited. Stronger regional networks could help countries share multilingual monitoring tools, research and successful responses while adapting global standards to national circumstances.

Can Governments, Technology Firms and Development Partners Build a Trusted Climate System?

Private companies have both opportunities and responsibilities. Technology firms can develop AI-powered monitoring systems, verification platforms, content-authentication technologies and multilingual tools. However, social-media platforms also influence how information is amplified and monetized, yet the report finds them insufficiently involved in many multi-stakeholder initiatives.

Artificial intelligence makes the situation more urgent. AI can analyse large amounts of information, detect emerging narratives and support journalists and fact-checkers. At the same time, generative AI can produce realistic synthetic content and personalized misinformation at enormous scale. Engagement-driven algorithms may further amplify sensational or polarizing climate narratives.

UNDP identifies five structural gaps requiring attention: limited platform participation, weak recovery efforts, insufficient regional coordination, dependence on short-term funding, and the digital-physical divide.

The report points toward four partnership models: National Action Coalitions connecting governments, researchers, media and civil society; digital-physical partnerships linking technology providers with local organizations; public-private accountability arrangements involving platforms and advertisers; and global-local partnerships that help successful national programmes scale internationally.

For policymakers and development partners, the broader lesson is clear: information integrity should be treated as part of climate resilience rather than merely a media problem. Governments can invest heavily in renewable energy, adaptation infrastructure and early-warning systems, but those investments can lose effectiveness when citizens distrust scientific evidence or ignore credible warnings. Sustainable financing, stronger prevention, community engagement, regional cooperation and responsible technology governance could therefore determine not only who wins the information battle, but how effectively countries deliver climate action and protect vulnerable communities.