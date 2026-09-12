Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Anthropic is negotiating with Nvidia for a significant investment in what could become the largest IPO ever, targeting a $2 trillion valuation. This strategic move is expected before the U.S. midterm elections and signifies substantial growth in AI market confidence, involving major players like Amazon and Google.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 05:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 05:31 IST
Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake
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Anthropic is in advanced discussions with Nvidia, aiming to secure the chipmaker as an anchor investor in a potential record-setting IPO valued at $2 trillion.

The involvement of Nvidia, which may invest up to $10 billion, would bolster investor confidence in Anthropic's massive public offering as it seeks to raise $100 billion.

Relying heavily on Nvidia's GPUs, Anthropic's strategic partnerships with tech giants like Amazon and Google highlight the dynamic between AI model developers and their key hardware suppliers.

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