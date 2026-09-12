Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Anthropic is in advanced discussions with Nvidia, aiming to secure the chipmaker as an anchor investor in a potential record-setting IPO valued at $2 trillion.

The involvement of Nvidia, which may invest up to $10 billion, would bolster investor confidence in Anthropic's massive public offering as it seeks to raise $100 billion.

Relying heavily on Nvidia's GPUs, Anthropic's strategic partnerships with tech giants like Amazon and Google highlight the dynamic between AI model developers and their key hardware suppliers.