Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake
Anthropic is negotiating with Nvidia for a significant investment in what could become the largest IPO ever, targeting a $2 trillion valuation. This strategic move is expected before the U.S. midterm elections and signifies substantial growth in AI market confidence, involving major players like Amazon and Google.
Anthropic is in advanced discussions with Nvidia, aiming to secure the chipmaker as an anchor investor in a potential record-setting IPO valued at $2 trillion.
The involvement of Nvidia, which may invest up to $10 billion, would bolster investor confidence in Anthropic's massive public offering as it seeks to raise $100 billion.
Relying heavily on Nvidia's GPUs, Anthropic's strategic partnerships with tech giants like Amazon and Google highlight the dynamic between AI model developers and their key hardware suppliers.