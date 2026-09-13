Antonelli's Triumph in Turbulent Spanish Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli moves closer to the Formula One title after winning the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid. A virtual safety car and a McLaren pitstop mishap helped him secure his eighth win of the season, extending his championship lead to 81 points over teammate George Russell. Antonelli leads with 292 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 20:48 IST
Antonelli's Triumph in Turbulent Spanish Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli claimed a crucial victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, inching closer to his first Formula One title on a new circuit in Madrid. The 20-year-old Italian benefited from circumstances including a virtual safety car and a blunder by McLaren, thwarting pole-sitter Lando Norris's efforts for victory.

Despite Norris's strong start, a pitstop error on lap 16 after a VSC-triggering incident involving Aston Martin's Lance Stroll shifted the race's dynamics. Antonelli, alongside Max Verstappen and his teammate George Russell, seized the opportunity, leaving Norris struggling to regain his lead.

The race ended with Antonelli leading by 4.3 seconds over Verstappen, as Norris completed the podium. Antonelli remains ahead in the championship standings with 292 points, further distancing himself from Russell, maintaining his edge despite initial skirmishes and challenges on the lap.

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