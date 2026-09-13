In a candid statement on Sunday, former President Donald Trump lambasted critics of artificial intelligence as 'very negative forces' spreading baseless fears. He reiterated his commitment to maintaining America's leadership, particularly overshadowing China in the advancing AI domain. He spoke at his Ireland golf course, downplaying regulatory calls.

The U.S. debate over AI regulation intensified following warnings from Anthropic researchers about potential existential threats. Contrary to these concerns, Trump's administration endorsed AI firms and initiatives, rallying tech giants like SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to support Republican candidates profoundly shaping the November 3 election landscape.

In response to these challenges, Dario Amodei proposed a three-step framework to moderate AI's pace, gaining traction among industry leaders. Amidst international competition, he urged a globally coordinated approach, recognizing the complex incentives tied to AI development, a sentiment echoed by former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon.