Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign airlines' flights will not be allowed at expense of Indian airlines: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the time has come to send a loud and clear message that foreign airlines' flights will not be allowed at the expense of Indian airlines. An airline operating flights under an air bubble pact cannot carry sixth freedom passengers from India, as per the DGCA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:02 IST
Foreign airlines' flights will not be allowed at expense of Indian airlines: Puri
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the time has come to send a loud and clear message that foreign airlines' flights will not be allowed at the expense of Indian airlines. On September 28, Lufthansa had to cancel its flights between India and Germany from September 30 to October 20 as the DGCA withdrew permission for them saying there are restriction on Indians who want to travel to Germany and this puts "Indian carriers at a significant disadvantage resulting in inequitable distribution of traffic in favour of Lufthansa". During a press conference, Puri said, "The issue is not about allowing foreign carriers in or not. We are all for foreign carriers operating here. Make no mistake. But I think the time has come for the message to go out loud and clear that it will not be done at the expense of the Indian carriers." "Under the regulated (air bubble) arrangements, we are not insisting on total parity. Even near parity will do," the minister added. After the aforementioned Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA)decision that led to cancellation of Lufthansa's flights, Air India was forced to cancel all Frankfurt flights till October 14 as Germany withdrew permission for them.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been allowed since July under the bilateral air bubble pacts formed by India with around 16 countries, including Germany. Puri said, "There is an opportunity in India for all foreign economic entities. But equally, where the commercial advantage is concerned, we also expect our carriers - when they go there (to those countries) - to also get those facilities." In September, Lufthansa was operating around 20 flights per week to India while Air India was operating around three flights per week to Germany.

"If the (air bubble) arrangement is being carried out only for sixth freedom right, then obviously we would want parity because we have direct flights between us and the US and between us and Canada. And we would like the US and the Canadian carrier (to operate). So, there is no difficulty in negotiation either," Puri mentioned. Sixth freedom right allows an airline to fly passengers from one country to the hub airport in its home country, and then put those passengers on a connecting flight to a third country.

A significant number of Indians use European carriers like Lufthansa or Gulf carriers like Emirates to go to the US or Canada. The DGCA told Lufthansa a few weeks back to not carry any sixth freedom passengers on its India-Germany flights. An airline operating flights under an air bubble pact cannot carry sixth freedom passengers from India, as per the DGCA. Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said at the press conference that India and Germany are in talks on how to re-establish the air bubble arrangement between the two countries.

"We had the first round of talks with Germany on Tuesday. They were held in a congenial atmosphere and they were very constructive talks. They put forth their viewpoint and we put our viewpoint. We are going to meet them in a day or two once again and the air bubble arrangement will be finalised with Germany," Kharola said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines may soon be permitted to operate 75 pc of pre-COVID domestic flights: Puri

Airlines may be permitted to operate maximum 75 per cent of their pre-COVID scheduled domestic flights if the passenger numbers continue to remain healthy during the next 7-10 days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursda...

Where does he get such 'nasha': MP minister in dig at Rahul

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that the UPA government would have thrown out China in 15 minutes, and sought to know from where does he get such intoxicating s...

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift futures ahead of weekly jobless claims data

U.S. stock index futures rose for a second straight day on Thursday as bets of a piecemeal fiscal stimulus deal lifted sentiment ahead of data on weekly jobless claims that is likely to show a labor market recovery continuing to sputter.The...

French court upholds order for Google to pay news companies

A French appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to pay media companies to show their news content in search results. The Paris Court of Appeal rejected a challenge by the U.S. tech company, which had refused to comply with an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020