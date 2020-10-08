Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crypto Exchange Unocoin raises USD 3.6 mn from Draper Associates, others

Cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin on Thursday said it has raised USD 3.6 million (about Rs 27 crore) in funding led by venture capital investor Tim Draper's firm Draper Associates. In March this year, the Supreme Court lifted a two-year old ban by the Reserve Bank of India on trading in cryptocurrencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:11 IST
Crypto Exchange Unocoin raises USD 3.6 mn from Draper Associates, others

Cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin on Thursday said it has raised USD 3.6 million (about Rs 27 crore) in funding led by venture capital investor Tim Draper's firm Draper Associates. Other investors who participated in the funding round include XBTO Ventures and 2020 Ventures, Unocoin said in a release. The funds have been raised over the last two months, Unocoin CEO Sathvik Vishwanath said. The company series A funding round is targeted at USD 5 million. The company plans to complete this round of funding by the end of this month, he said. “The funding will help us scale our business further, and give us a strong financial foothold to expand our platform's offerings. "We will double down on our efforts to improve our product features and offerings, which will enhance the overall usability and functionality for our customers,” Vishwanath said.

There has been a dramatic increase in adoption of cryptocurrencies in India following the lifting of an industry-wide ban by the Reserve Bank of India enacted in 2018, he said. Customer growth rates have surged by more than 10x in the month the Supreme Court verdict was announced, accompanied by a 5x increase in trading volume in subsequent months, Vishwanath added. In March this year, the Supreme Court lifted a two-year old ban by the Reserve Bank of India on trading in cryptocurrencies. It allowed banks and financial institutions from providing services related to cryptocurrencies.

“We were delighted to hear the verdict by the Indian Supreme Court, and we had been tracking Unocoin, the leader in India for bitcoin for years. We are so thrilled that the stars aligned and we could finally back Unocoin,” Draper Associates founder Tim Draper said in the release. The series A funding round would raise Unocoin's valuation to USD 20 million, the release said.

Unocoin has previously raised more than USD 3 million from a range of investors, including Digital Currency Group led by Barry Silbert, Boost.vc led by Adam Draper, and India-based VC Blume Ventures.   Established in 2013, Unocoin is the country's first cryptocurrency exchange. It operates the largest BTC-INR trading platform which enables users in the country to transact and store bitcoin..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines may soon be permitted to operate 75 pc of pre-COVID domestic flights: Puri

Airlines may be permitted to operate maximum 75 per cent of their pre-COVID scheduled domestic flights if the passenger numbers continue to remain healthy during the next 7-10 days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursda...

Where does he get such 'nasha': MP minister in dig at Rahul

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that the UPA government would have thrown out China in 15 minutes, and sought to know from where does he get such intoxicating s...

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift futures ahead of weekly jobless claims data

U.S. stock index futures rose for a second straight day on Thursday as bets of a piecemeal fiscal stimulus deal lifted sentiment ahead of data on weekly jobless claims that is likely to show a labor market recovery continuing to sputter.The...

French court upholds order for Google to pay news companies

A French appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to pay media companies to show their news content in search results. The Paris Court of Appeal rejected a challenge by the U.S. tech company, which had refused to comply with an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020